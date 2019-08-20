Oakland Raiders receiver Antonio Brown practices — in certified helmet

Brown didn’t attend practice Sunday as he worked to find a helmet he was comfortable using and that met safety standards set by the NFL and NFLPA. He lost a grievance last week in which he sought to be allowed to use the Schutt Air Advantage helmet he has worn throughout his career. But the helmet was too old to be certified as safe.

‘‘He’s all in, ready to go,’’ coach Jon Gruden said. ‘‘That’s my understanding. Really happy to have him out here. He’s a great player.’’

Star receiver Antonio Brown practiced in a certified helmet with the Oakland Raiders on Tuesday, two days after being given an ultimatum by general manager Mike Mayock to be ‘‘all in or all out.’’

He had hoped to find a newer version of his preferred helmet that could be approved but the one he submitted failed a safety test conducted by the league and union.

He filed a second grievance Monday seeking a one-year grace period, according to a person familiar with the situation who spoke on condition of anonymity because it wasn’t made public. But he is back practicing with the team while that gets resolved.

Brown was not wearing a helmet during the open portion of practice and spent some of the time during stretch in the nearby weight room. But he walked off the field after practice holding a new helmet and Gruden said he’s running well after also missing time with frostbitten feet.

‘‘He’s really good,’’ Gruden said. ‘‘He’s shown great retention of what we’re doing. He didn’t miss the offseason program. Just good to have him back. He’s in great shape. He’s running hard and running good routes.’’

Brown didn’t take part in a full practice during the Raiders’ entire training camp stay in Napa, which wrapped up Monday, missing time because of frost bite on his feet suffered in a cryotherapy accident in France and then over the helmet issue.

That led to Mayock saying Sunday that the Raiders had supported Brown but had ‘‘exhausted all avenues of relief.’’

Proposal for refund

A proposed settlement would give St. Louis Rams fans a 25 percent refund on years of tickets and merchandise they bought before the team announced it was moving to Los Angeles.

If approved, the settlement would end a class-action lawsuit that claimed fans would not have purchased Rams-related merchandise if they knew about the impending move.

The Rams have denied wrongdoing.

A judge gave the settlement preliminary approval. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports legal filings said the settlement could be worth up to $25 million. It would cover purchases made between April 21, 2010, and Jan. 4, 2016.

The settlement covers only Missouri residents.