Patriots need to strike a balance between slot and outside receivers

It’s worth wondering how that division would go now that the receiver group looks significantly different. Josh Gordon is on the non-football injury list but is back with the team, and Julian Edelman and Demaryius Thomas are ready to practice after their activations off NFI and PUP, respectively. After those additions, the depth chart looks something like this:

On the first day of August, in an early training camp practice, the Patriots receivers split up into two groups for individual drills. Those designated as inside receivers — Maurice Harris, Braxton Berrios, Ryan Davis, and Gunner Olszewski — went to one area of the field to work with Nick Caserio. The outside receivers — at that time Phillip Dorsett, N’Keal Harry, Dontrelle Inman, Danny Etling, Jakobi Meyers, and Damoun Patterson — went to work with Joe Judge in a different area.

That’s a quality group, and one or two solid players won’t make the cut. It’s also one with a number of unanswered questions — Gordon’s availability, Thomas and Harry’s health, Edelman’s age — that will make depth that more important this year. And since there’s a bit of a logjam of outside receivers, filling out that depth in a way that keeps the most talent on the roster and also satisfies the need for depth at slot receiver will be an interesting challenge.

“I think training camp’s an interesting time with a lot of bodies and there’s a lot of [receivers] in and out,” Tom Brady said last week. “Some years, you might have three guys set, or four guys set, and I think this year we haven’t really had that.

“It’s good work for the quarterback, just to make a read and then make a throw, and whether we come up with it or not, at least we’re going to the right place and making a good, decisive play. So there’s still a lot to be gained with guys moving in and out, and that’s just the way it’s been here.”

One case study here will be Berrios. He’s had an up-and-down camp and has shown a tendency to struggle getting separation against man coverage. He’s also, however, the most traditional slot receiver on the roster and also returns punts, adding to his value.

The best guess here is that the Patriots will keep six receivers. Just by talent and production, Berrios would be outside the top six, but his value may be increased because of the role he plays.

Another option would be for the Patriots to move away from a player with a Danny Amendola/Edelman body type to a bigger slot receiver. They have options on the current roster who have already played that role.

Harris has NFL experience in the slot. Meyers made a couple of big plays from the slot aginst the Titans and was an excellent slot receiver in college. According to ProFootballFocus, he had 85 receptions and 984 receiving yards from the slot in his last year at North Carolina State. Edelman, of course, also plays all over the formation.

It’s worth noting that Harry was excellent as a big slot receiver in college, but hasn’t been used that way in what little we’ve seen of him so far in the preseason; it seems like the Patriots mostly want to use Harry as a big body with contested catch ability on the outside, as they often did with Gordon last year.

So the Patriots actually have a number of options to get depth at slot receiver. If they keep Berrios, it will show a commitment at that spot to someone with his body type, as well as an appreciation for his value in the kicking game. That said, there are others on the roster who can fill that role.

The player who might be in trouble is Dorsett, which is a bit of a surprise given that he was having a good camp before getting banged up in Tennessee and is also one of the more veteran receivers on the roster.

“I think Phil’s been a pretty steady player for us,” Bill Belichick said Monday. “He’s a smart kid. He knows the offense, he knows all of the positions, and he’s been able to play in a number of critical situations for us through the years — either due to injury or game plan, whatever the circumstances were — so I think he’s been a solid player.”

It’s worth noting that Belichick pointed out that Dorsett knows all the positions, but it’s also necessary to take that with a grain of salt because, if that’s the case, the team hasn’t displayed an interest in taking advantage of it. When Gordon joined the Patriots last year and Dorsett was behind him and Chris Hogan, the Patriots didn’t find him a new role or use him in different ways. He just barely played.

There’s far more talent available to the Patriots at receiver now than there was a week ago, and that’s a good thing for the team. Just don’t forget that they have to select the group of players that will give them the best and most balanced set of options on game days, not just the top names from a list.

Nora Princiotti can be reached at nora.princiotti@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @NoraPrinciotti.