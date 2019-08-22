Cam Newton spotted leaving Gillette Stadium in walking boot after injury

Newton, who got the start for the first time this summer, went down after the pocket collapsed on a first-quarter play when he scrambled. It appeared he was trying to make a jump cut, but Adam Butler got him, sending him to the turf with just less than four minutes left in the quarter.

Carolina quarterback Cam Newton was seen leaving Gillette Stadium on Thursday in a walking boot after sustaining a left foot injury in the Panthers’ preseason loss to the Patriots.

The quarterback limped gingerly to the sideline, where he was evaluated by the medical staff. Shortly after, he went to the locker room and was done for the night. The team announced he would not return because of a foot injury.

“I have not had a chance to speak to (the trainers),” said Carolina coach Ron Rivera after the game. “The only thing I was told by the trainers was they were takimg him in for X-rays and that’s it.”

Newton took a pair of sacks in the early going, one from Butler and one by Kyle Van Noy. In all, New England finished with four sacks on the night.

