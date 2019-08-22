49ers confident Jimmy Garoppolo will overcome recent poor performances

He got tested heavily last week. After throwing five straight interceptions in a forgettable practice against his own teammates, Garoppolo had a rough time in an exhibition against Denver — his first game action since suffering the major knee injury that ended his 2018 season before the end of the third game.

Garoppolo’s ultimate success will depend on how he handles some of the mental challenges of the position.

Coach Kyle Shanahan is confident Jimmy Garoppolo has the physical tools to succeed as an NFL quarterback for the 49ers as evidenced by what he’s shown over 10 starts in five seasons with San Francisco and New England.

Garoppolo completed just 1 of the 6 passes he threw in three series at Denver, gaining zero yards and also throwing an interception for a 0.0 passer rating.

Shanahan called the first game back a ‘‘mental hurdle’’ and now Garoppolo has another one heading into a dress rehearsal game at Kansas City on Saturday, the site of his injury last September. After winning his first seven starts as a pro, Garoppolo hasn’t had to deal much with failure or outside criticism since entering the NFL as Tom Brady’s backup in 2014.

‘‘When he has played, everyone has seen his ability and everyone knows he’s in that club and everyone knows he not only has the ability to be in the NFL, he’s got the ability to be one of the better ones,’’ Shanahan said Thursday. ‘‘But, we've got to go through those ups and downs. It’s not going to be, ‘Is he good enough to do it?’ We all know he’s good enough to do it. It’s going to be how he reacts to that and how we help him with that and that is what no one can account for, what these guys go through in this league at this position.’’

Broncos’ Lock to IR?

Drew Lock said he’s not sure when his sprained right thumb will allow him to throw a football again and Broncos coach Vic Fangio won’t rule out placing the rookie QB on injured reserve to start the season.

Lock jammed his thumb when he was chased from the pocket and tripped up by safety Marcel Harris in Denver’s preseason loss to the 49ers on Monday night.

Although X-rays were negative, Lock was diagnosed the next day with a serious sprain that will force him to miss the rest of the preseason and might even sideline him into the regular season.

Fangio called it ‘‘a pretty serious injury for a quarterback,’’ adding that the team’s not sure of a timetable for his return and that IR was a possibility ‘‘if we don’t think he could play for a while.’’