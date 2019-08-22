Notable Patriots’ run-ins with the law over the years

Ty Law: In 2000, the Hall of Fame cornerback was stopped at the border coming back from Buffalo, and following a search of his suitcase, a small amount of ecstasy was recovered. In 2004, he was arrested by Miami police after a lane violation that eventually led to a foot chase. The second charge was dropped.

Irving Fryar: The first-round pick of the Patriots in 1984 had several off-field incidents mar his time with the Patriots, including a 1988 arrest on weapons charges after a New Jersey state trooper found a loaded shotgun and handgun and a hunting knife in his car. He was sentenced to serve six months’ probation in return for a dismissal of weapons possession charges.

Terry Glenn: The Ohio State product was arrested in May 2001 for domestic assault; however, the woman later recanted the charge.

Bobby Hamilton: In December 2001, the lineman was arrested and charged with domestic assault. The charge was dropped.

Chris Sullivan: The former defensive lineman was arrested for drunken driving in 2002 after the team’s Super Bowl ring party.

Willie Andrews: In February 2008, the defensive back was arrested on a drug charge after police said they found a half-pound of marijuana and $6,800 in cash on his person. He pleaded guilty to marijuana possession, and did not have to serve prison time. In June 2008, he was accused of pointing a gun at his girlfriend’s head.

Nick Kaczur: In April 2008, Kaczur was pulled over for speeding and accused of having OxyContin pills in his possession. The offensive tackle was charged with misdemeanor drug possession.

Kevin Faulk: Faulk was accused of possessing marijuana cigarettes at a concert in Louisiana in 2008. He pleaded no contest, and was given a suspended jail sentence and probation.

Julian Edelman: In 2011, the receiver was accused of touching a woman inappropriately at a nightclub. The charges were dropped.

Aaron Hernandez: The tight end was arrested in 2013 and later convicted of the murder of Odin Lloyd.

Brandon Spikes: In 2015, Spikes was accused of leaving the scene of a crash where two people sustained injuries. He pleaded guilty to multiple charges, and received one year of probation.

Chandler Jones: In early 2016, the pass rusher reportedly had a bad reaction to synthetic marijuana, leading to his admittance to Norwood Hospital. He made an appearance at the Foxborough police station, but was not arrested.

Duron Harmon: The defensive back was apprehended at a Costa Rican airport in 2018 while carrying 58 grams of marijuana. He was detained but not arrested.

