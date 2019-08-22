Patriots’ Danny Shelton believes last season’s benching may have been a blessing

The Patriots were poised for a playoff run and Shelton wanted to be a part of it. He took the benching as a challenge and worked his way back into the rotation. He finished the season strong, with his tackle for a loss of Rams running back C.J. Anderson in the Super Bowl a highlight.

The Patriots defensive tackle was hit with a dose of adversity late last season — his first in New England — when he was benched for a three-game stretch. In Cleveland, the 2015 first-round pick had started 45 of 46 games. Not suiting up was not something Shelton was accustomed to.

Looking back, Shelton, who helped the Patriots stifle Cam Newton and the Panthers in the first quarter Thursday night, believes the benching was a blessing in disguise.

“There was a lot of stuff from last year that I learned from and I’m grateful for. You know, to have those opportunities to face those challenges, like being inactive for three games, that was something new to me,’’ Shelton said Tuesday. “And I had to really just find it inside myself to finish off the season strong and not let those challenges become a distraction. That’s something that I learned, and I’m really grateful for last year going through and just testing myself.’’

Still, when the Super Bowl parade ended, Shelton headed into the offseason unsure of his next move, and it wasn’t until two months after free agency started that he got the call he was hoping would come.

“I was really excited. During the offseason you never know what’s going to happen, so you know, to get a phone call from Bill [Belichick] and to know that I’d be coming into a system that I’m familiar with was exciting because I put in a lot of work in the offseason on my own, to just try and prepare for this season,’’ said Shelton, who signed a one-year deal worth $1.03 million with just $75,000 guaranteed.

Shelton came to camp in good condition — he looks trimmer than his listed 6 feet 2 inches, 345 pounds — and has looked sharp throughout the summer.

Shelton and Belichick have pointed to the player’s familiarity with the scheme as reasons for his second-season surge.

“There are certain things that we can do to put him in a good position to be productive, and he’s worked on things that he knows he needs to do in our scheme that may be a little different from other schemes that he’s played in,’’ said Belichick. “He’s better prepared, he’s in good condition, he’s had a good camp and a good spring, so I’m glad he’s here. I think he’ll help us.’’

Shelton has been noticeably quicker off the ball and credits that to a combination of condition, competition, and coaching.

“It’s just part of being in this kind of system and being coached by Bill. You’ve just got to be ready for a new technique of a new defense at any time,” said Shelton. “I’m excited because I’m anxious to learn and become a better player every day, let alone every season. I’m excited that I have the opportunity to work with these guys and to grow in my skill set.’’

Out of sight

Patrick Chung, who was indicted for felony possession of cocaine in New Hampshire, was not spotted Thursday night. It’s unclear if his absence was related to the charges or an injury. He also didn’t practice Tuesday and has worn a red, no-contact jersey throughout the summer as he recovers from arm and shoulder ailments . . . Kyle Van Noy had to leave after it looked as if he dinged his knee while registering a 9-yard sack on the Panthers’ second possession. He went to the popup medical tent but soon exited and started to run sprints and cuts on the sideline before eventually returning to action . . . Tight end Ben Watson also went to the medical tent after getting speared on a late hit from Panthers safety Eric Reid . . . Newton left after Carolina’s third series because of a foot injury . . . On his pregame radio appearance on 98.5 The Sports Hub, Belichick talked about punter Ryan Allen, who was released Tuesday after six years with the team. “I can’t say enough positive things about Ryan. He’s professional. He’s done a great job for us. I expect to see Ryan in this league,’’ said Belichick . . . Receivers Julian Edelman (thumb) and Demaryius Thomas (Achilles’), who came off the non-football injury list and physically unable to perform list respectively, this week, dressed but didn’t play. Both were spotted drenched in sweat heading to the locker room after a workout on the back field . . . Receiver Braxton Berrios went through a pregame workout under the watchful eyes of strength coach Moses Cabrera and receivers/special teams coach Joe Judge. Berrios evidently didn’t pass the test because he didn’t dress . . . Edelman and former Patriot turned Panther Chris Hogan chatted during the initial warm-up period. Hogan later spent time with Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels . . . Hogan caught a hug from Tom Brady at the end of the quarterback’s length-of-the-field pregame jog . . . Scouts from the Dolphins, Steelers, Browns, Rams, Buccaneers, Redskins, and Jaguars were at Gillette . . . One of Newton’s backups is Taylor Heinicke, who had a cup of coffee with the Patriots’ practice squad in 2017.

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.