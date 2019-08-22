fb-pixel

Patriots safety Patrick Chung indicted on cocaine charge

By Ben Volin Globe Staff,Updated August 22, 2019, 57 minutes ago
Patrick Chung has spent nine of his 10 seasons in the NFL with the Patriots.(Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff)/file)

Patriots safety Patrick Chung was indicted Aug. 8 in Belknap County, N.H., for felony possession of cocaine, according to the Belknap County attorney’s office.

The indictment stems from an incident June 25 in Meredith, N.H., a town on Lake Winnipesaukee, where Chung owns a home. No one else was charged in the incident.

Chung’s arraignment is set for next Wednesday at 8:45 a.m. The indictment was first reported by the Laconia Daily Sun.

The Patriots issued a statement saying they are aware of the situation with Chung but would not be commenting “while his judicial proceedings take place.”

