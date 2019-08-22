Patriots safety Patrick Chung indicted on cocaine charge
Patriots safety Patrick Chung was indicted Aug. 8 in Belknap County, N.H., for felony possession of cocaine, according to the Belknap County attorney’s office.
The indictment stems from an incident June 25 in Meredith, N.H., a town on Lake Winnipesaukee, where Chung owns a home. No one else was charged in the incident.
Chung’s arraignment is set for next Wednesday at 8:45 a.m. The indictment was first reported by the Laconia Daily Sun.
The Patriots issued a statement saying they are aware of the situation with Chung but would not be commenting “while his judicial proceedings take place.”
Advertisement
Statement from the New England Patriots:— New England Patriots (@Patriots) August 22, 2019
We are aware of the reports regarding Patrick Chung. We will not be commenting while his judicial proceedings take place.
Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @BenVolin