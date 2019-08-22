Patriots safety Patrick Chung indicted on cocaine charge

Patriots safety Patrick Chung was indicted Aug. 8 in Belknap County, N.H., for felony possession of cocaine, according to the Belknap County attorney’s office.

The indictment stems from an incident June 25 in Meredith, N.H., a town on Lake Winnipesaukee, where Chung owns a home. No one else was charged in the incident.

Chung’s arraignment is set for next Wednesday at 8:45 a.m. The indictment was first reported by the Laconia Daily Sun.