Tom Brady plays first three series in first half of Patriots’ preseason win

Brady played three series, the third an eight-minute, 15-play touchdown drive. He was 8 of 12 passing for 75 yards with no interceptions.

FOXBOROUGH — Patriots quarterback Tom Brady saw his first preseason game action of 2019 Thursday night when he got the start against the Panthers in New England’s third preseason game.

In a notable move, Brady was replaced by 2019 draft pick Jarrett Stidham, not Brian Hoyer, in the second quarter. Stidham and Hoyer are jockeying for primary backup status. Hoyer did not appear in the game.

Stidham was 14 of 17 passing for 130 yards. He was sacked five times and fumbled during a scramble.

Coach Bill Belichick was asked why Hoyer did not play. “We do what’s best for the team,’’ he said. “Brian’s played a lot of football.”

“Brady was playing without Julian Edelman, Josh Gordon, N’Keal Harry or Demaryius Thomas, his projected top four receivers, at his disposal. The only wideout he had a good connection with was Phillip Dorsett, who caught 5 of 5 targets from Brady for 41 yards.

Brady and undrafted rookie Jakobi Meyers, who impressed in the first two preseason games working with backups, had no success together. Meyers couldn’t snag either of his two targets from Brady and was also called for a hold that wiped out a long run by Sony Michel.

One of the two targets wasn’t totally Meyers’s fault — Carolina corner James Bradberry made a great play to break it up — but the other was a missed connection.

Brady also threw completions to running back Rex Burkhead and tight ends Ben Watson and Ryan Izzo, who hauled in a gorgeous 18-yard pass that brought the Patriots into the red zone on their third drive. Three plays later, James Develin ran in the lone touchdown scored by the starting offense.

Brady, who’d gone 0 for 2 in the first two coin tosses of the preseason, was benched from those duties and instead went through his normal pregame routine, which involves throwing on the sideline while other captains go out for the toss. Perhaps he should stick to quarterbacking — the Patriots won the toss for the first time this preseason.

Stidham was 6 of 9 for 52 yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions at halftime with the Patriots leading, 7-0.

Among the lowlights in the first half for the Patriots: apparent injuries to linebacker Kyle Van Noy, who appeared to bang his knee on a sack of Cam Newton on Carolina’s first drive; and Watson exiting after he was hit late by Panthers safety Eric Reid, who was penalized 15 yards for unnecessary roughness.

Nora Princiotti can be reached at nora.princiotti@globe.com.