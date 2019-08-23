Backing down just isn’t part of Eric Reid’s game

Reid, along with Miami wide receiver Kenny Stills, offered pointed criticism of Jay-Z for entering into an entertainment and social justice partnership with the NFL on Aug. 14. Reid called it “a money move” and said the rap mogul “capitalized on this situation” while bemoaning Jay-Z’s statement that the movement has “moved past kneeling.”

That was the case when Reid levied a late hit on Patriots tight end Benjamin Watson in the first quarter of Thursday night’s preseason game at Gillette Stadium, ending Watson’s night with a concussion. It’s also the case when it comes to rapper Jay-Z lining up with the NFL.

FOXBOROUGH — Carolina Panthers safety Eric Reid is a man of conviction and action. One of the NFL’s most passionate players in the fight for social justice, he doesn’t shy away from delivering pointed messages with his pads or his words. His intentions are true, sometimes his aim is not.

Jay-Z’s statement was patronizing to Colin Kaepernick and players who have and continue to protest during the national anthem. But two prominent African-American voices for change on the same side of the systemic racism issue feuding is exactly what detractors want. It’s the social change version of a play-action fake and Reid bit on it. It draws the attention and the onus away from the issues of inequality and injustice and puts it on division among those trying to foster that change. It’s an intellectual countermeasure designed to detract from the importance of the movement and diminish its effectiveness.

They want us fighting amongst ourselves instead of fighting for equality. No minority group is a monolith. There is always going to be disagreement about the proper and most effective approach to change. It’s reasonable to disagree on the methods, but it shouldn’t drown out the message in the public conscious. That’s counterproductive. The motivation and the goal remain the same, despite disagreements on the approach.

Reid didn’t back down or back off any of his statements, but he understands that his critique of Jay-Z can undercut the larger issue.

“It’s almost divide and conquer. Get people split on the narrative,” said Reid. “I think the conversation needs to shift back to the NFL, not so much Jay-Z. Again, I’m going to call out what I see. I’m going to call it how I see it, which I’ve done. But the NFL is still blackballing Colin and still pretending that they’re addressing social injustice.”

It has been three years since Reid’s friend and former San Francisco 49ers teammate Kaepernick gave the QB kneel-down a whole new meaning by protesting during the national anthem. Reid was the first player to join him and is one of the few remaining players continuing with the Kaepernick-style peaceable protests.

“I think I just want to be able to sleep at night, and for me to believe what I believe and to see what’s happening in this country and to not say something it wouldn’t sit right with me,” said the safety. “Like we’ve said from the beginning, we’re trying to give a voice to the people who don’t have a voice.”

It’s easy for Kaepernick and Reid to feel like the movement they were at the vanguard of has been co-opted while they’ve paid the price. Kaepernick is out of the league. Reid had a difficult time finding a job last year before he was signed by the Panthers in Week 4. Both Kaepernick and Reid settled collusion suits against the NFL related to their employment opportunities. This offseason, Carolina re-signed Reid to a three-year, $22 million deal.

That’s why comments like this one from Jay-Z in his press conference with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell rankle Reid. It feels like a betrayal and a usurpation.

“Everyone’s saying, ‘How are you going forward if Kap doesn’t have a job?’ ” said Jay-Z. “This was not about him having a job. That became part of it. We know what it is — now how do we address that injustice? What’s the way forward?”

Despite the league’s pledge of $89 million over seven years to support social justices initiatives, Reid remains wary that the league really just wants to put an end to the protests that have proven polarizing among NFL fans. He remembers a summit between players and owners in October of 2017.

“The bottom line with that meeting was just to get people to stop protesting. They didn’t seem very concerned with actually addressing social injustice,” said Reid.

He feels the union with Jay-Z is more of the same. That partnership was brokered in part by Patriots owner Robert Kraft, who is friendly with Jay-Z and was active along with Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin in advocating for the release of rapper Meek Mill from jail and for wider criminal justice reform. (Rubin attended Thursday’s preseason game.)

It’s complicated because Kraft and other owners are open and active social justice advocates, but also have made political contributions to President Donald Trump, who has demeaned players for demonstrating. Stills called out his team’s owner, Stephen Ross, for that contradictory stance.

“I still think there is a narrative out there that we should be happy with any efforts toward social justice, and that’s true,” said Reid. “But what we can’t separate is the fact that the NFL is blackballing the person that brought this to the forefront of their platform. But they say that it’s bigger than him. It’s PR for y’all. Y’all weren’t doing anything social justice-related until Colin protested. Now, y’all are addressing it to calm people down, to say they’re addressing what we’re concerned about.”

One of the speculated, unwritten parts of Jay-Z’s team up with the NFL is that he’ll have a path to an ownership stake in a team. The onus is on the rap impresario to prove that this deal with his Roc Nation company, which includes advising the NFL on musical acts, will foster meaningful change on the social justice front.

This isn’t the first time Reid has feuded with folks aligned philosophically, but not strategically, with him on tackling these issues. Reid has been an outspoken critic of the Players Coalition, which has emerged as the most powerful force among NFL players for social initiatives. Reid got into an on-field confrontation with Players Coalition co-founder Philadelphia Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins last season and regrettably called Jenkins a “sellout.”

Reid derisively called the Jay-Z agreement “Players Coalition 2.0.” That sparked a Twitter rebuttal from Watson, who along with Devin McCourty is a member of the coalition’s 12-member task force.

Some drew a link between Watson’s tweet and Reid’s late hit, which is being reviewed by the league.

“I didn’t even know that he tweeted that,” said Reid, who asked Watson if he was OK and attempted to give him a hand up post-hit. “That’s not even something that you process in a game. I’m not analyzing who has the ball in their hands and what they tweeted at me while I’m playing the game.”

Agree with his approach or not, Reid is knowledgeable and passionate about the cause. Just read his New York Times op-ed. That can’t be disputed.

What can be is whether he is engaging in too much friendly fire.

The lyrics from Jay-Z’s song “Family Feud” apply: “We all lose when the family feuds.”

Christopher L. Gasper can be reached at cgasper@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @cgasper.