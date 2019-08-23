NFL Network is ready with two Patriots documentaries

Four days before the Patriots open the season Sept. 8 against the Steelers, the NFL Network will air a pair of documentaries on the 2018 season in which they won their sixth Super Bowl and third in five seasons.

Before the new season begins, the NFL Network will provide two more satisfying remembrances of the previous championship season.

It has become a happy rite of fall for Patriots fans in recent seasons. Three times, in fact.

On Wednesday, Sept. 4, at 8 p.m., the network will premiere “Do Your Job Part III: Bill Belichick and the 2018 Patriots. The first “Do Your Job” — featuring a fascinating breakdown of how Malcolm Butler was prepared for his Super Bowl-saving moment — aired before the start of the 2015 season.

Advertisement

Some of the topics covered this year are how the Patriots locked down the Chiefs’ Tyreek Hill in the AFC Championship game, the development of the team’s power-running game in the postseason, and breakdowns of the lone touchdown and a late defensive stand in their 13-3 with over the Rams in the Super Bowl.

“We were adaptable,’’ says offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. “Tom [Brady], if he’s supposed to hand it off 37 times and win that way, then he’ll do it. If we need him to throw it 52 times, then he’ll do that too.

“It’s the same way Bill is. Bill doesn’t care if we have to win 43-40 or 13-10. The willingness to be able to do that is really a special trait.”

That will be followed by “America’s Game: 2018 Patriots,’’ part of an annual celebration series about the reigning Super Bowl champion that usually features interviews with three prominent players.

This year, however, four Patriots will be involved: Julian Edelman. Rob Gronkowski, and Devin and Jason McCourty.

Edelman is the first subject to be interviewed three times. John Cena narrates.

Advertisement

One of the cool parts of this doc is the emphasis on the bond between the McCourty brothers. Devin has been with the Patriots since 2010, but Jason joined the team as a free agent last year.

“The third [Super Bowl] is the most special one for me, but it’s only because he’s here,’’ says Devin. “Just imagining what he feels like. I’m sitting here, and I feel great, and this is my third time doing this. And that’s all I could think about was ‘he has this feeling now.’ ”

Chad Finn can be reached at finn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeChadFinn.