Patriots’ Danny Shelton believes last season’s benching may have been a blessing

The Patriots were poised for a playoff run and Shelton wanted to be a part of it. He took the benching as a challenge and worked his way back into the rotation. He finished off the season strong, with his tackle for a loss of Rams running back C.J. Anderson in the Super Bowl a highlight.

The Patriots defensive tackle was hit with the first real dose of adversity late last season — his first in New England — when he was benched for a three-game stretch. In Cleveland, the 2015 first-round pick had started 45 of 46 games. Not suiting up was not something Shelton he was accustomed to.

FOXBOROUGH — Danny Shelton may have been sitting, but he wasn’t about to start pouting, too.

Advertisement

Looking back, Shelton, who helped the Patriots stifle Cam Newton and the Panthers in the first quarter Thursday night, believes the benching was a blessing in disguise.

“There was a lot of stuff from last year that I learned from and I’m grateful for. You know, to have those opportunities to face those challenges, like being inactive for three games, that was something new to me,’’ Shelton said Tuesday. “And I had to really just find it inside myself to finish off the season strong and not let those challenges become a distraction.’’

Still, when the Super Bowl parade ended, Shelton headed into the offseason unsure of his next move, and it wasn’t until two months after free agency started that he got the call he was hoping would come.

“I was really excited. During the offseason you never know what’s going to happen, so you know, to get a phone call from Bill [Belichick] and to know that I’d be coming into a system that I’m familiar with was exciting because I put in a lot of work in the offseason on my own, to just try and prepare for this season,’’ said Shelton, who signed a one-year deal worth $1.03 million with just $75,000 guaranteed.

Advertisement

Shelton came to camp in good condition — he looks trimmer than his listed 6 feet 2 inches, 345 pounds — and has looked really sharp throughout the summer.

Shelton and Belichick have pointed to the player’s familiarity with the scheme as reasons for his second-season surge.

“There are certain things that we can do to put him in a good position to be productive, and he’s worked on things that he knows he needs to do in our scheme that may be a little different from other schemes that he’s played playin in,’’ said Belichick. “He’s better prepared, he’s in good condition, he’s had a good camp and a good spring, so I’m glad he’s here. I think he’ll help us.’’

Shelton has been noticeably quicker off the ball and credits that to a combination of condition, competition, and coaching.

“It’s just part of being in this kind of system and being coached by Bill. You’ve just got to be ready for a new technique of a new defense at any time,” said Shelton. “I’m excited because I’m anxious to learn and become a better player every day, let alone every season. I’m excited that I have the opportunity to work with these guys and to grow in my skill set.’’

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.