Patriots’ Lance Kendricks suspended one game for violating NFL’s drug policy

Kendricks, who suffered a minor undisclosed injury late in Thursday’s preseason win over Carolina, is one of a handful of players competing for a roster spot on a team that lost its top three tight ends from last season’s Super Bowl-winning squad.

New England already will be without Ben Watson , the top player on the team’s depth chart, for the first four games for a violation of the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs.

The Patriots tight end picture got a little more complicated Saturday when veteran Lance Kendricks was suspended for the season opener for violating the NFL’s policy and program on substance abuse, the league announced.

Rob Gronkowski retired, Dwayne Allen signed as a free agent with the Dolphins, and Jacob Hollister was traded to the Seahawks.

Kendricks received probation in July for a 2017 marijuana charge for which he pleaded no contest, according to an NFL Media report.

He is competing with Matt LaCosse, Ryan Izzo, Eric Saubert, and Andrew Beck.

LaCosse suffered a sprained ankle in Detroit and hasn’t fully participated in practice since.

Izzo, a solid blocker, made one of the best plays of the preseason on an 18-yard seam catch from Tom Brady against the Panthers. He was also flagged for holding, negating a 30-yard Sony Michel run.

Saubert was recently acquired from the Falcons and is known for his blocking and solid special teams play.

Beck is an undrafted rookie free agent that has been working mostly with the fullbacks. He did make a nifty one-handed grab of a ball thrown behind him late in the Week 2 preseason win in Tennessee.

