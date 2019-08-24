Patriots rookie Hjalte Froholdt is a big star back home — in Denmark

You see, Froholdt is from the small town of Svendborg, Denmark, and his path to the NFL is significant news in his home country. So, when he arrived here, a gaggle of Danish sports media members followed, there to serve the interests of Danish football fans, a small but dedicated group.

This camp, there’s been one exception. Rookie lineman Hjalte Froholdt, a fourth-round draft pick, can say something usually reserved for the LeBrons and Tigers of the sports world. For a few reporters, he’s a beat unto his own.

FOXBOROUGH — When training camp practice sessions end, the procession of players off the field and past reporters usually goes something like this: Starters and boldface names are stopped, sometimes thronged, for interviews while other players, say, your average backup lineman, trudge away without disruption.

“In that community he’s the biggest star right now,” said Tommy Kjærsgaard, part of the coverage team at TV3 Sport, the Danish station that holds the rights to NFL games.

In the early days of camp, Sole Møller, a Danish reporter who’s based in San Francisco, was out to interview Froholdt for the magazine Euroman. For the last week, TV3 Sport has had two reporters, Henrik Levysohn and Anton Bodilsen, here covering Froholdt. Local reporters have been interviewed and added to Twitter lists with names such as #HjalteWatch.

The two TV3 Sport journalists, along with Kjærsgaard, have been covering Froholdt for years. Bodilsen, who coached youth football in Denmark, had just been hired at the station when he was tipped off that one of the kids he used to coach was getting recruited by big-time college programs in the United States.

It was Froholdt, which surprised Bodilsen, who was a defensive coach and barely remembered him.

“The funny thing was that there was another kid that was way better,” Bodilsen said. “I was like, ‘It has to be that kid, you got the names messed up.’ ”

But he was interested, seeing a possible avenue to drum up interest in football in Denmark. Football isn’t a major sport, ranking far below soccer and handball, both staple activities. In a country of 5.7 million, an NFL game broadcast draws between 50,000 and 100,000 viewers, Kjærsgaard said. TV3 Sport airs the Sunday 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. games with its own commentary team of Kjærsgaard, Bodilsen, and Levysohn, and shows the American broadcasts of prime-time NFL games, which start in the middle of the night in Denmark.

Most of the interest that’s there stems from the 1998 playoffs, when Copenhagen-born Morten Andersen kicked a field goal to send the Falcons to the Super Bowl. At the postgame podium, Andersen spoke in Danish to the American TV crew, and the moment went the ’90s equivalent of viral back home. Danish TV already showed some postseason NFL games then, but the following year started showing regular-season games, too. A fanbase was born.

When Bodilsen heard there was a Danish football player — one he knew, no less — with a shot to make it to the NFL, he was interested.

“I think I was probably pushing for it a bit, too, trying to explain to our bosses that this is kind of a big deal, he might not make it but let’s kind of, what do you call it, stir the soup?” Bodilsen said. “There might be a chance, so why not tell the story? We might get some more viewers if people actually believed that we’d soon have a Danish guy in the NFL.”

Levysohn and Bodilsen were already making occasional trips to the US to stop by NFL training camps and gather stories. But when their flight landed in Chicago in the summer of 2015, they drove the 700 miles to Fayetteville, Ark., where Froholdt was getting ready for his freshman season with the Razorbacks.

He was confused at first but remembered Bodilsen from his old team.

“I think that he was a little bit overwhelmed with the fact that he’d just arrived in Fayetteville, that’s pretty big,” Levysohn said. “He was just trying to gain his footing there and here comes these media guys from Denmark.”

Froholdt warmed up quickly and TV3 Sport started updating viewers on how he was doing at Arkansas. He was generous with his time, doing interviews by Skype and keeping in touch. Froholdt went on to assist with the station’s Super Bowl coverage last year.

Before that, though, no one at TV3 Sport new quite how his football future would work out. Froholdt converted from defensive line to offensive line after his freshman season and was doing well, though, and Levysohn and Bodilsen were encouraged by then-Razorbacks coach Bret Bielema, now with the Patriots, who told them early on that Froholdt had NFL potential.

By the time the 2019 draft rolled around, it was clear Froholdt had a very good shot to be selected. Kjærsgaard, Levysohn, and Bodilsen covered the draft for TV3 Sport and waited until the fourth round, when Dont’a Hightower announced the Patriots’ selection of Froholdt with the 118th overall pick. Immediately, they erupted in cheers and blasted mini-confetti cannons all over their studio. Their commentary is indecipherable to a non-Danish speaker, save for the stray references to “Bill Belichick” and “Super Bowls,” but the enthusiasm is clear.

“All the newspapers, everyone showed it and it had a lot of views on Facebook and all social media platforms in Denmark, way more than just NFL fans,” Kjærsgaard said. “My mom saw it and started crying. Everybody in Denmark saw that clip.”

They were mostly thrilled, though Bodilsen was slightly worried Froholdt might turn cyborg when exposed to the Patriots. It’s not an unfounded concern, though probably less of one for those who share a long history with him.

“Everything I do kind of refers back to these guys here [with the Patriots],” Froholdt said, as far as how he works with the media that follow him. “They do a good job. There’s not much to say right now.”

The hope in Danish media is that coverage of Froholdt will draw more viewers, get more Danes interested in football, and encourage players on their youth teams to see the NFL as a real possibility. In preparation to enhance their coverage this season with plenty of Froholdt content, Levysohn and Bodilsen filmed for a documentary about his journey while in New England and stashed away plenty of interviews for the months to come. They don’t know which NFL games they’ll broadcast until about a week beforehand, but they hope they do Patriots games.

The visit came with a moment of unintentional comedy last Monday, when a handful of local reporters were sparring with Belichick during a routine news conference. The topic was Josh Gordon, and things were mildly testy.

“Is there another line of questioning or can the witness step down now,” asked Belichick, peppered by follow-ups.

It turned out there was. Levysohn introduced himself as a Danish reporter, then asked if Belichick could say what he’d seen from Froholdt thus far. Belichick, off the hook with the Gordon stuff, was happy to oblige, and no one can say he wasn’t addressing the story of the day — it just wasn’t the one at home.

