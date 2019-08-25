Patriots’ Josh Gordon practices in full pads for first time since return

Gordon’s imminent removal from the nonfootball injury further fortifies a receiving corps that has seen the return Julian Edelman (from NFI) and Demaryius Thomas (from the physically-unable-to-perform list) over the last week.

FOXBOROUGH — Josh Gordon practiced in full pads Sunday afternoon for the first time since the receiver was reinstated by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell on Aug. 16.

Josh Gordon donned the pads for the first time since being reinstated by commissioner Roger Goodell on Aug. 16.

Activating Gordon gives him two full weeks to prepare for New England’s opener, Sept. 8., against the Steelers, a night when the team will raise its sixth Super Bowl banner.

Coincidentally, the Steelers were the last team Gordon faced, as he was handed an indefinite suspension for violating the terms of his conditional reinstatement under the league’s policy on substance abuse Dec. 17.

Advertisement

Gordon had almost an immediate impact on the Patriots’ offense last season, catching 40 passes for 720 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Chung returns

Patrick Chung returned to practice for the first time since the safety was indicted on a felony charge of cocaine possession in New Hampshire. He wasn’t at practice last Tuesday and was not spotted at Gillette on Thursday when the Patriots beat the Panthers in their third preseason game.

Chung, who had spent the entire summer in a red noncontact jersey, was in a regular blue jersey Sunday, indicating he’s been cleared medically. Chung broke his arm in the Super Bowl LII victory over the Rams and also had offseason surgery to repair a lingering shoulder problem.

Out of action

A good bunch of Patriots missed Sunday’s workout. Tight end Ben Watson (concussion protocol), special teams ace Brandon King (torn quadriceps), running back Damien Harris, and tight end Lance Kendricks, all of whom were injured against the Panthers, were absent.

Additionally, center David Andrews; defensive ends Keionta Davis, Derek Rivers, Shilique Calhoun, and Trent Harris; and receiver Maurice Harris were not spotted.

Advertisement

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.