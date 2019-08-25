Patriots will have bigger presence at receiver in 2019

Gordon’s arrival further fortifies a receiving corps that has seen the return of Julian Edelman (from NFI) and Demaryius Thomas (from the physically-unable-to-perform list) in the last week.

Josh Gordon passed his physical Sunday and was removed from the nonfootball injury list, allowing him to practice in full pads for the first time since he was reinstated by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell on Aug. 16.

FOXBOROUGH — The Patriots officially have a big group of receivers. Literally, and now figuratively, too.

The 6-foot-3-inch, 225-pound Gordon is the latest big addition to go along with Thomas (6-3, 225) and rookies N’Keal Harry (6-4, 225) and Jakobi Meyers (6-2, 200).

Activating Gordon gives him two full weeks to prepare for New England’s opener, Sept. 8 against the Steelers, a night when the team will raise its sixth Super Bowl banner.

Coincidentally, the Steelers were the last team Gordon faced, as he was handed an indefinite suspension for violating the terms of his conditional reinstatement under the league’s policy on substance abuse Dec. 17.

Gordon had almost an immediate impact on the Patriots offense last season, catching 40 passes for 720 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Thomas practiced for the second time this preseason and the 10-year veteran is confident he can contribute to this offense as he comes back from a torn Achilles’ suffered in December.

“I still can go,’’ Thomas said during his first interaction with the media since signing. “I still can go. [I just have to] knock a little rust off and keep building the days.’’

Like Gordon, Thomas is now on an accelerated schedule to try and earn a spot on the 53-man roster and build a chemistry with Tom Brady.

A four-time Pro Bowl receiver with the Broncos, Thomas said the Achilles’ isn’t restricting him at this point. He’s more concerned with getting his timing back.

“It’s just reacting,’’ he said. I [haven’t] been in front of defensive guys or just going play-by-play in eight months. I haven’t had on pads or a helmet in a while, so that’s kind of the part I’m talking about.’’

Thomas, who won a Super Bowl with Peyton Manning and the Broncos, has five 1,000-yard seasons under his belt, is known for his explosiveness and was asked why he was so confident he will show off that skill again.

“I can feel it certain days, and certain days I can’t,’’ he said. “It’s a thing that I feel when I play. I still got it. I still got it. I’ve touched it here and there.’’

Thomas has some familiarity with the Patriots offensive as he was drafted by the Broncos in 2010 when Josh McDaniels was the head coach. He also pointed to his seven-game tenure in Bill O’Brien’s Texans offense as having some Patriot-like tendencies.

When free agency rolled around in the spring, the 31-year-old Thomas didn’t have a ton of suitors outside of New England.

“No team was in the mix,’’ he said.

Was it just the Patriots?

“From what I know,’’ Thomas said.

He wasn’t complaining.

“I’ve got a chance to play with arguably, from the last seven years [or so], the best team in football,’’ Thomas said.

“And to play with another future Hall of Famer. So, I’m blessed and excited about it.’’

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.