Patriots clarify Bill Belichick’s remark about Andrew Luck’s retirement

FOXBOROUGH — When Patriots coach Bill Belichick said Monday he was not aware that Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck had announced his sudden retirement from the NFL on Saturday, it raised many eyebrows.

“He’s a good player,” Belichick said at Gillette Stadium. “I didn’t see that, but I haven’t really followed them. We all have to make our decisions. He made his. I respect that.”

Later Monday, the Patriots clarified his remark when the team’s transcript of his answers to questions by the media was distributed. The new quote read “I didn’t see that [coming] ...”