Browns star Odell Beckham Jr. close to being game ready

Before Monday’s workout, the three-time Pro Bowler had not been on the field with quarterback Baker Mayfield , Jarvis Landry and the rest of the starting offense since Aug. 6.

With Cleveland’s season opener on Sept. 8 against Tennessee quickly approaching, Beckham, who has been slowed by a hip injury, returned to team drills during practice on Monday for the first time in nearly three weeks.

‘‘He looked good,’’ coach Freddie Kitchens said. “It’s good to have him back out. We’ve been working on the side with him with other things. It’s just the natural progression, so it was good to have him back.’’

Advertisement

Beckham had been taking part only in individual drills while dealing with the hip issue, which the Browns have insisted was nothing too serious. He made sharp cuts, ran at full speed and made several catches during 11 on 11 drills. He also did extra work on the side with Mayfield as they try to establish chemistry to make up for lost time.

Beckham didn’t play in any of Cleveland’s first three exhibition games, and the star won’t play Thursday night when the Browns conclude the preseason at home against Detroit.

Chiefs’ Henne has broken ankle

The Chiefs lost backup quarterback Chad Henne to a broken ankle that will require surgery and they quickly signed veteran Matt Moore to provide depth behind starter Patrick Mahomes. The Chiefs have two other quarterbacks on their roster in Chase Litton and Kyle Shurmur, but neither of the developmental prospects has distinguished himself during the preseason . . . The Broncos cut sixth-year defensive lineman Zach Kerr and 10th-year outside linebacker Dekoda Watson, freeing up about $3.5 million in salary cap space.