Cocaine charge shouldn’t affect Patrick Chung’s season, and other Patriots thoughts

It’s an unfortunate situation for Chung, and unwelcome news for the Patriots. But unless an unexpected detail emerges — for instance, that the quantity of cocaine was more than recreational — I don’t expect Chung’s football career to be much affected by this incident.

■ The big news of last week unfortunately happened away from the field, when it was learned that starting safety Patrick Chung was indicted on a felony charge of cocaine possession in New Hampshire, his first brush with the law in his professional career. Chung missed Thursday night’s game against the Panthers, but was back on the practice field Sunday.

A six-pack of Patriots news and notes as they get ready for their final preseason game this Thursday and the roster cutdown from 90 to 53 players by 4 p.m. Saturday:

Advertisement

Per the league’s substance abuse policy, Chung will be allowed to play for the Patriots until his legal situation is resolved. And that could take a long time.

On Saturday, Patriots tight end Lance Kendricks was suspended one game because of a legal situation from December 2017, when he was cited for marijuana possession during a traffic stop in Wisconsin. Kendricks finally pleaded no contest this past July, getting six months of probation and eight hours of community service. And he got his suspension on Saturday, 20 months after the initial incident.

Chung’s legal proceedings aren’t supposed to begin until next spring, so he should be in the clear for the 2019 season. And since this was a nonviolent offense, for what we presume to be a recreational amount of drugs, there likely won’t be much public blowback when Chung hits the field this fall.

Then consider that there are already questions about the legality of the police’s search in Chung’s home. By the time this all gets sorted out, Chung, entering his 11th NFL season, may already be retired.

Advertisement

The charge should get Chung entered into the league’s drug program, in which he’d be subjected to more random testing for at least three months. But the Patriots don’t have to worry about losing Chung this year. At worst, he serves a one- or two-game suspension in the 2020 or 2021 season.

■ One of the most fascinating roster decisions is with Demaryius Thomas, the former Broncos receiver entering his 10th NFL season.

Thomas would have been a perfect candidate for the Patriots to stash on the physically unable to perform list for the first half of the season. He’s coming off a torn Achilles’ tendon suffered in December, didn’t start practicing until last week, and is 31 years old. The Patriots have several healthy bodies at wide receiver, and there is no need to rush Thomas back.

Staying on PUP means a player has to miss at least six games. But the team is also required to pay the player his base salary — which in Thomas’s case equals $423,529 for six weeks, and an additional $70,588 for every week thereafter.

So my eyebrow raised last week when the Patriots surprisingly took Thomas off PUP, allowing him to return to practice. It’s now put up or shut up for Thomas; the Patriots either have to keep him on the 53-man roster or release him.

It’s possible that the Patriots are so confident in Thomas’s health and ability that they took him off PUP and are getting him ready for the season. I have a hard time believing that, because they’ve seen him practice only a couple of times so far.

Advertisement

It’s also possible that the Patriots took Thomas off PUP because they don’t need him anymore and they’re ready to move on. Thomas, whose one-year deal is worth up to $6 million but has only $300,000 guaranteed, signed his contract April 16, before the Patriots drafted N’Keal Harry in the first round, and before they got Josh Gordon back. With Julian Edelman, Phillip Dorsett, Jakobi Meyers, and a host of youngsters also in the fold, the Patriots have less of a need for Thomas, who is on the downside of his career.

It’s certainly possible that Thomas is locked in and ready to go for Week 1. But I’d rather have Gunner Olszewski, a slot receiver and fearless punt returner.

■ Meyers, the undrafted receiver out of North Carolina State, has been the talk of training camp. He has been the most consistent receiver in practice, has shown great hands, and appears to have locked up a 53-man roster spot.

But Thursday night’s performance against the Panthers should temper the hype. Playing against the Panthers’ starters for most of the first half, Dorsett looked like a professional receiver, while Meyers looked like a training camp hero.

Meyers couldn’t get on the same page with Tom Brady, missing out on all three passes thrown his way. Most notably, Meyers had a miscommunication with Brady, pulling up on a route and missing out on a big play on a deep ball. Meyers also committed a holding penalty.

Advertisement

Compare that with Dorsett, who caught all seven of his targets for 47 yards. Dorsett ran crisp routes, made the catches, and helped move the offense. Brady’s confidence in him was obvious.

Meyers has looked great in the preseason, but he has mostly competed against backups. He still has a ways to go to get into Brady’s trusted circle.

■ I wrote in this weekend’s Sunday notes column that the Patriots’ financial obligation to Brian Hoyer ($1.51 million guaranteed) comes with offset language, and shouldn’t prevent them from trading or even releasing him this week.

Hoyer’s contract is cheap enough, and his value as a veteran backup is strong enough, that the Patriots should be able to find a trade partner.

Before Saturday night, the most obvious partner appeared to be Detroit. The Lions know Hoyer well, from Matt Patricia’s time with the Patriots to the joint practices the Patriots and Lions held three weeks ago. And the Lions have a starter (Matt Stafford) whose career is starting to get slowed by injuries, and a shaky backup situation (Tom Savage, David Fales, and Josh Johnson). Hoyer would fit well there.

Now the Colts have to be considered at the top of the list, as well, following Andrew Luck’s surprise retirement. Jacoby Brissett should be a capable starter, but neither backup, Chad Kelly or Phillip Walker, has thrown an NFL pass. Bill Belichick and Colts general manager Chris Ballard did the Brissett-Dorsett swap in 2017, so that door has been opened before.

Advertisement

Green Bay also looks like a fit. Considering how often Aaron Rodgers gets hurt, the Packers may need a better backup than DeShone Kizer.

Arizona has an undersized (5-foot-8-inch) rookie quarterback who likes to run in Kyler Murray, and Hoyer would be a far better backup than Brett Hundley.

If the Patriots are willing to deal within the division, Hoyer would be a better backup in Buffalo than Matt Barkley or Tyree Jackson.

The Jaguars have only Gardner Minshew and Alex McGough behind Nick Foles. The Cowboys have Cooper Rush and Mike White behind Dak Prescott. And the Bucs just lost backup Blaine Gabbert to a shoulder injury.

■ There was some thought that special teams ace Nate Ebner isn’t safe for this year’s roster. He’s entering the last year of his deal, the Patriots added Terrence Brooks and Brandon Bolden in the offseason and gave Brandon King a pay raise, and they can save $2.2 million in cash and cap space by releasing Ebner.

But King’s season-ending quadriceps injury from Thursday night should end any of that talk. The Patriots definitely need Ebner now.

■ Finally, there are reports out of Miami that the Dolphins are willing to part with several veteran players as they look to rebuild. One intriguing name that popped up is left tackle Laremy Tunsil, the team’s first-round pick in 2016. I know the Patriots have Isaiah Wynn penciled in at left tackle, but they should look into Tunsil and other veteran tackles that become available.

The Patriots wanted one on their roster this year, even with Wynn coming back. They signed Jared Veldheer in May to provide tackle depth and even challenge Wynn for the job. But Veldheer retired after one day, and the Patriots never replaced him.

Wynn didn’t start practicing until a couple of weeks into training camp, and has played just 46 snaps in two preseason games. Even assuming he’s ready for Week 1, he’s still an unproven player, and coming off a torn Achilles’ tendon. And the top backups, Dan Skipper and Cole Croston, are unproven.

Tunsil costs only $2.1 million this year, and $10.35 million next year, which is pretty reasonable. And you can never have enough good offensive linemen, especially since Marcus Cannon and Joe Thuney may not be long for Foxborough after this season.

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @BenVolin.