David Andrews is latest NFL offensive lineman dealing with blood clot issue
David Andrews is among multiple NFL offensive linemen who have had blood clot issues the last few years.
Antonio Garcia, a third-round pick of the Patriots in 2017, was sidelined his entire rookie season because of blood clots in his lungs. Garcia was placed on blood thinners and lost a significant amount of weight. He was released the following spring, and never played a game with New England, having made stops with the Jets and Colts. (He was recently suspended for the first four games of the 2019 season for violating the league’s performance-enhancing substance policy.)
Chargers left tackle Russell Okung suffered a Pulmonary embolism because of blood clots in June. Okung, who realized the issue when he suffered from chest pains at practice, had hoped to play in 2019 — however, his status for the season remains uncertain.
Bengals left guard Clint Boling — like Andrews, a Georgia product known for his durability — retired because of a blood clot this offseason after eight seasons in the league. Boling was a rock for the Cincinnati offensive line, playing every snap last season. In all, he started all 16 regular-season games for the Bengals in five of the last seven years.
