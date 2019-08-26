Patriots release defensive tackle Mike Pennel

The Patriots have released defensive tackle Mike Pennel on Monday, a league source confirmed to the Globe. Pennel signed a two-year, $5 million deal with the team in March, but lost the job to Danny Shelton, who played in 13 games for the Patriots last season after being acquired from the Browns in March 2018.

Pennel’s deal included a $500,000 signing bonus and a $100,000 workout bonus.