Rob Gronkowski says not even Tom Brady is treated like a superstar by the Patriots

“You’re not treated like a superstar in that organization,” Gronkowski said in the clip.

In the promo clip published to YouTube on Monday, Gronkowski, the former star tight end who retired earlier this year , was seen chatting with Kevin Hart, Kevin Love, CJ McCollum, Charlamagne tha God, Lil Nas X, and Paul Rivera.

Rob Gronkowski seems to dish on what it’s like to be in the Patriots system in an upcoming episode of HBO’s “ The Shop: Uninterrupted .”

“Not even Brady?” Charlamagne tha God asked, referring to star quarterback Tom Brady.

“Not even Brady,” Gronkowski confirmed.

While Gronkowski doesn’t expand further in the clip, the sentiment might not be out of line with what New England fans might have expected. This is, after all, a team headed up by a coach known for his curmudgeonly persona, who also wasn’t afraid to curb the privileges of Brady’s personal trainer and guru, Alex Guerrero.

In the clip, Hart also gave Gronkowski a bit of a ribbing, regaling the room with an anecdote about seeing the famed party boy out and about.

“I saw Gronk out one time,” Hart said. “I said, ‘There’s no way he’s going to play Sunday,’” he added, leading the room to erupt in laughter.

“The Shop: Uninterrupted” is an unscripted series that visits barbershops nationwide “to gather distinguished individuals who can speak honestly on sports, music, world events, business and other subjects integral to the culture.” LeBron James is one of the show’s executive producers.

The episode featuring Gronkowski airs on Sept. 3 at 11 p.m.