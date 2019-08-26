Tom Brady on Andrew Luck’s retirement: ‘He had a great career’

“It’s his life. Everyone has the right to choose what they want to do,” Brady explained. “He had a great career and he was a great player. Everybody wishes they could be healthy all the time. It is a contact sport and he’s certainly had his fair share of injuries, so guys retire at different times. Some at the end of the season, and I have seen a lot of guys retire before the season gets going and this is just one of those examples.”

Advertisement

Luck’s decision to retire at 29 contrasts with Brady, who has shown extreme endurance in his NFL career, continuing to play at the age of 42. Hill then asked Brady if the harder part of playing for so long was the physical or the mental demands.

Related: Best wishes to Andrew Luck, but timing of retirement is questionable

“I think it’s everything,” Brady explained. “I think there’s definitely a physical element. I think there’s definitely an emotional element. I think there is a mental element. Everything in my view really has to come together for you to be the best version of yourself as a player, and it takes a lot of support. It takes a lot of people. You see certainly, you can see me as an individual doing that. I have the support of my teammates, of my coaches, of my family, of my friends, Alex [Guerrero], my training system.

“All those things really need to come together in order to continue to achieve,” Brady continued. “It feels great when you have that support because a football season is like a marathon. There’s moments where it is very challenging whether it’s physically, emotionally, or mentally — you need somebody to help you push through the hard parts because it’s not all easy. It’s a great challenge, but it is very rewarding when you meet the challenge, too.”

Advertisement

Hayden Bird can be reached at hayden.bird@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @haydenhbird.