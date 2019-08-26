What Andrew Luck did took a lot of courage

As an NFL player, Luck has been paid handsomely for his bravery, earning about $97 million over seven years. Yet nothing can mitigate the physical price he pays in a game so punishing one Patriot told me this weekend is like you or I being involved in a violent car crash every other week or so. That takes bravery, and Luck, the NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year a season ago following a return from a shoulder injury so severe he missed the entire 2017 season, had it.

Andrew Luck is brave. He stared down mammoth defensive linemen hurtling his way, delivered pinpoint passes while being pummeled to the ground, took brutal blows to his body as he pushed for one more yard of turf. He proved his bravery many times across 86 career games as the Colts quarterback, a litany of debilitating injuries evidence for anyone who, for whatever unimaginable reason, might need to be convinced.

Yet it all pales in comparison to the courageous step Luck took late Saturday night, walking away from the game that has defined his life for so long, choosing his health over the fortune, fame, and fun football has provided. Luck stunned us all with a late-night postgame news conference whose ripple effect of shock is rooted in his relatively young age (29), his outstanding skills (four-time Pro Bowler), and his seemingly bright future.

But to hear him talk after that preseason game was to hear a man smart enough to know his own mind and body and, yes, brave enough to listen to what they are telling him.

Calling retirement “the hardest decision of my life” but one that “is the right decision for me,” Luck pulled back the curtain on the pain of football in ways we in the public rarely hear. When he said, “The last four years of my life I’ve been in this cycle of injury, pain, rehab, injury, pain rehab, and it’s been unceasing, unrelenting, both in season and offseason and I felt stuck in it,” his conclusion became obvious.

“The only way I see out is to no longer play football,” he said. “It’s taken my joy of this game away and . . . [pausing to choke back tears] sorry. I’ve been stuck in this process, I haven’t been able to live the life I want to live, it’s taken the joy out of this game. And after 2016, when I played in pain, I made a vow to myself I would not go down that path again. The only way forward for me is to remove myself from football.

“I came to the proverbial fork in the road, and I made a vow to myself if I ever did again, I’d choose me, in a sense.”

For that, I think we should applaud him, and outside of the emotionally stunted dopes who booed Luck in the heat of their postgame shock Saturday, I am not alone. When the Patriots returned to practice Sunday, Luck’s decision was still buzzing through the locker room, carrying an undercurrent of support and understanding not simply for what Luck is doing, but for how difficult his fellow players know it must have been to do it. That is a brand of bravery they all can admire.

“As a player in the league, I appreciate it,” 11-year veteran Jason McCourty said. “Because for all of us, it’s very, very hard to walk away, whether we’re in our prime, whether we’re washed up and barely can get from Point A to Point B.

“Mentally it’s hard to get to a sport you’ve been playing since you were a kid to say goodbye. You love it. You’ve done it for so long. It’s a part of your routine. It’s a part of you.”

But it’s not all of you. And with Luck standing up to say that out loud, he can have such a positive impact on others. I get the risk to football, a game struggling to keep its youth participation numbers up even as its television ratings continue to soar. I understand there could be future players who see what Luck did and choose basketball, baseball, or soccer instead, looking for less contact.

But Luck was adamant that he has no resentment toward the game, actually thanking it.

“In a philosophical sense, I want to thank football for so many wonderful moments in my life, the pressure, circumstances, environment that forced me to grow in so many meaningful ways,” he said.

“It’s the greatest team sport in the world. I certainly feel like I’ve gotten my fair chance, and I’m very grateful for every snap I got to take.”

That he is choosing to take no more (though who knows what might happen in his future?) is notable, bringing to mind recent shocking retirements by Barry Sanders or Calvin Johnson, or for older generations, Jim Brown or Sandy Koufax, athletes in their prime no longer willing to pay the price to stay there. That he is met in equal parts by support and surprise is reflective of our changing attitudes.

“I think as the culture shifts and we are educated more on our physical health, the long-term effects of the game on our bodies, another thing that has gained a lot of traction is the awareness around mental health,” said Patriots special teamer Matthew Slater, “and I think there’s certainly been a shift from the time I came into the league until now in terms of guys retiring maybe what some would consider at a young age.

“I think that’s good. I think perspective is important, and I think at the end of the day, you have to realize this is just football, just a job, it’s not life or death.

“If you’re dealing with pain day after day after day, month after month after month, year after year after year, it’s going to have an effect on you.”

Luck feels the pain. An ongoing ankle/calf injury is only his latest malady. He has torn cartilage in his ribs, sustained a partial tear in his abdomen, suffered a lacerated kidney, been diagnosed with at least one concussion, and of course, the shoulder surgery. That list is why Patriots backup quarterback Brian Hoyer used the car-crash analogy.

“Not only that, but the mental stress,” Hoyer said. “We’re fortunate to do what we do, no doubt about that, but we sign up for a lot of mental, physical stresses. You can’t put yourself in our shoes, but if he sat down and decided that’s what best for him and future of his family, that should be celebrated.”

Cue the applause.

Tara Sullivan is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at tara.sullivan@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @Globe_Tara.