‘He isn’t a coward’: Ex-Patriots lineman praises Andrew Luck
Former Patriots offensive lineman Rich Ohrnberger sympathized with newly retired NFL quarterback Andrew Luck and shared his extensive injury history in a Twitter thread Monday.
Ohrnberger, seemingly in response to fans who booed Luck at his final game Saturday and those who have questioned Luck in the wake of his surprise retirement this weekend, said Luck’s announcement brought back a flood of memories about playing with pain during his own journeyman career.
The oft-injured Luck said goodbye to the NFL in a postgame press conference Saturday, describing his “myriad of issues.” The former Colts quarterback played several seasons with shoulder pain and missed all of the 2017 season after surgery. In the lead up to the 2019 season, he had been dealing with leg and ankle problems.
Ohrnberger, who played parts of five seasons in the NFL, was drafted by New England in 2009 and played five games with the Patriots over two seasons.
For his money, in a tweet included in his thread Sunday, Luck handled his retirement with “class and poise.”
“I don’t know Andrew Luck, but he isn’t a coward,” the lineman wrote.
<THREAD>— Rich Ohrnberger (@ohrnberger) August 26, 2019
Watching Andrew Luck's retirement press conference brought back a lot of memories. My "last day" was Tuesday, October 13th, 2015... my decision was made at a hotel lobby bar in Detroit after a group tryout with the Lions. Here's my story...
