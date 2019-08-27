‘He isn’t a coward’: Ex-Patriots lineman praises Andrew Luck

Former Patriots offensive lineman Rich Ohrnberger sympathized with newly retired NFL quarterback Andrew Luck and shared his extensive injury history in a Twitter thread Monday.

Ohrnberger, seemingly in response to fans who booed Luck at his final game Saturday and those who have questioned Luck in the wake of his surprise retirement this weekend, said Luck’s announcement brought back a flood of memories about playing with pain during his own journeyman career.

The oft-injured Luck said goodbye to the NFL in a postgame press conference Saturday, describing his “myriad of issues.” The former Colts quarterback played several seasons with shoulder pain and missed all of the 2017 season after surgery. In the lead up to the 2019 season, he had been dealing with leg and ankle problems.