Panthers safety Eric Reid apologizes to Patriots tight end Ben Watson for late hit

Ben Watson leaves the field under his own power but did have his helmet taken from him. The late hit provided by Eric Reid. The two men not seeing eye to eye on Twitter this week fwiw. #Patriots pic.twitter.com/VKJK6X2U9e

Reid — who said after the game he wasn’t deliberately trying to injure Watson — told reporters Tuesday he texted Watson after the game to apologize for the hit, which happened in the first quarter and left Watson in concussion protocol.

Carolina Panthers defensive back Eric Reid said he’s apologized for his late hit on Patriots tight end Ben Watson in last Thursday’s preseason game at Gillette Stadium.

Reid said he received a text back from the New England tight end, but wouldn’t elaborate on the content. Reid added that he hasn’t heard from the league as to whether he’d be fined, but he wouldn’t be surprised if he was.

It’s important to note the players have engaged in fundamental disagreements before, including a back-and-forth on Twitter this month. For his part, Reid said the hit had nothing to do with the off-field flap.

Watson’s status for Thursday’s preseason finale remains in doubt. If he does not play against the Giants, it would be the last time he’d be on the field until at least Week 5, as he is facing a four-game suspension to start the regular season because of a failed drug test.

