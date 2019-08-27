The day after his hospital stay, David Andrews visits practice

FOXBOROUGH — David Andrews was a surprise visitor at practice Tuesday afternoon as the Patriots went through a shorts-and-shells practice.

The Patriots center was released from a local hospital Monday night after being treated for blood clots in his lungs, according to a league source. The ailment could force the two-time captain to miss all or a significant portion of the season.

Andrews, who was not in uniform Tuesday, briefly chatted with running back Brandon Bolden and watched his fellow offensive linemen go through stretching and jogging during the window in which media were allowed to observe the workout.