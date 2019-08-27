The day after his hospital stay, David Andrews visits practice
FOXBOROUGH — David Andrews was a surprise visitor at practice Tuesday afternoon as the Patriots went through a shorts-and-shells practice.
The Patriots center was released from a local hospital Monday night after being treated for blood clots in his lungs, according to a league source. The ailment could force the two-time captain to miss all or a significant portion of the season.
Andrews, who was not in uniform Tuesday, briefly chatted with running back Brandon Bolden and watched his fellow offensive linemen go through stretching and jogging during the window in which media were allowed to observe the workout.
Barring a new acquisition, the Patriots likely will turn to Ted Karras and James Ferentz to fill in for Andrews. Rookie Tyler Gauthier also has played center during camp.
Harris returns
Running back Damien Harris returned to practice after missing the Sunday and Monday sessions. Harris suffered an undisclosed minor injury in last Thursday night’s exhibition win over the Panthers . . . Top pick N’Keal Harry looked more comfortable as the receiver works his way back from leg injuries suffered in practice and the preseason game in Detroit . . . Defensive ends Derek Rivers, Shilique Calhoun, and Trent Harris, defensive back A.J. Howard, and tight end Lance Kendricks were not spotted. Offensive lineman Yodny Cajuste (nonfootball injury list) and receiver Cam Meredith (physically-unable-to-perform list) also were in attendance.
