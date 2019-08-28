Rob Gronkowski may have hinted at a return to football on Good Morning America

After emotionally admitting during a press conference Tuesday that the physicality of injuries suffered from football seriously affected him, Gronk told GMA that he’s getting back on his feet thanks to a positive mindset.

The former Patriots tight end appeared on Good Morning America Wednesday, where he discussed his retirement, health, and what he’s up to off the field.

Rob Gronkowski may be retired, but he’s bringing the same energetic mindset to his new life after football.

“I’ve always had the mentality that I got to get up and do something,” he said. “So, I’m still bringing that mentality to the next chapter to my life. I’m waking up, walking back and forth, I’m running a couple of sprints and I’m saying ‘Let’s go Rob! Let’s go! I got this, I’m confident today, I [have] energy.”

Gronkowski says he’s focused on living a healthier lifestyle now that his career is over. Although he’s “relaxed” for the past few months, he’s ready to dive into business projects that promote wellness.

“You need that downtime,” he said about taking time off. “I played football for 14 years, nonstop, in and out. I’ve been relaxing, letting my body heal. I still love to be active, [but] now it’s time to go out there and venture off.”

One of those ventures is a business partnership with Abacus Health Products, which produces cannabidiol oil (CBD) that is used to treat pain. Gronk plans on launching a “fitness oriented” line of CBDMedic products.

“I want to get into things that revolve around my life, that have helped me,” he said on GMA. “I believe football has brought me to a place to where I am now: I’m stronger.”

Gronk even said that he’s feeling so good, he might return to football.

“Through my experiences [CBD] has helped out tremendously, along with a healthy lifestyle,” he said. “I’ve been changing up everything, having new energy. I may be back!”

While Gronkowski kept open the possibility of an eventual return during his press conference Tuesday, he stressed that his return was not imminent.

“I’m just in the first stage right now,” Gronkowski said. “When that time comes down in the future, if I have the desire to play football again, if I feel passionate about football again, if I’m feeling I need to be out there on the field, I will go back to football.

“As of right now, that is not the case. It could be the case in six months; it could be the case in two years; it could be the case in three years; it could be the case in three months. But I truly don’t see it in the foreseeable future in like a week or a month.”

