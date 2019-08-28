Patriots trade for pair of offensive linemen

The compensation for the trades is undisclosed, though ESPN reported the Patriots will send a sixth-rounder to the Cardinals.

New England acquired guard Jermaine Eluemunor from the Ravens, according to a league source, and also traded for Cardinals tackle Korey Cunningham, per a post from Cunningham’s Instagram account.

The Patriots pulled off a pair of trades to bolster the depth on their offensive line Wednesday afternoon, a day before their final exhibition game and just days after learning center David Andrews could miss significant time because of blood clots in his lungs.

Andrews’s absence shifts Ted Karras, the team’s top interior backup, to the center position, making it necessary to replenish the guard depth.

Eluemunor, a third-year pro from Texas A&M, was in competition for the starting left guard spot entering the summer but has struggled in camp. He fell behind with a recent undisclosed injury suffered in joint practices with the Eagles, but returned to practice Sunday.

Eluemunor has seen action in 17 games with three starts over the last two seasons after being drafted in the fifth round. He was named to the Pro Football Writers Association all-rookie team in 2017.

Rookie Hjalte Froholdt and veteran James Ferentz also will be in competition to back up starting guards Joe Thuney and Shaq Mason.

Cunningham started six games at left tackle for the Cardinals last season after he was plucked in the seventh round out of Cincinnati.

“Man, it’s been a fun year and a half out in the desert . . . I have been traded to the New England Patriots. Beyond excited to continue my career and get back to work,’’ Cunningham wrote on his Instagram post.

Isaiah Wynn, who is coming off a ruptured Achilles’, is projected as the Patriots’ starter at left tackle. Wynn had split reps with Dan Skipper late in camp but started the last two exhibition games.

Cunningham figures to leapfrog Skipper and Cole Croston as the New England’s top swing tackle.

