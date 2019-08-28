What to look for in Thursday’s Patriots preseason game

With the league’s cutdown date looming at 4 p.m. Saturday, this is the last chance for prospects to make an impression.

Don’t expect Tom Brady to take a snap. The same goes for Julian Edelman, Devin McCourty, and James White, as the majority of starters will sit out in favor of players looking to prove they’re worthy of a spot on the 53-man roster.

To conclude yet another preseason, the Patriots will square off against the New York Giants Thursday night at Gillette Stadium.

Here’s what to watch for:

■ Will the Patriots use Brian Hoyer?

Fourth-round draft pick Jarrett Stidham got the call to back up Brady in the third preseason game last week — perhaps an indication that Hoyer’s second stint with the Patriots is nearing its end.

It is possible that Bill Belichick will opt to carry three quarterbacks, given Brady’s age and Stidham’s inexperience, but releasing the 33-year-old Hoyer would free up a slot in another position. In the wake of Andrew Luck’s sudden retirement, Hoyer also could be a trade target for the Indianapolis Colts, who, according to general manager Chris Ballard, are looking for a veteran quarterback behind starter Jacoby Brissett.

Asked Monday if the backup job belonged to Hoyer, Belichick characteristically didn’t tip his hand.

“There’s competition everywhere across the board,” he said.

Hoyer played in the first two preseason games, completing 18 of 22 passes for 202 yards and two touchdowns. Offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels noted he won’t be making the decision on the number of quarterbacks the team brings into the regular season, but he still expressed nothing but praise for Hoyer.

“Brian knows our system, knows how to operate and function within the things we do,” McDaniels said. “He throws the ball well and is an extremely hard worker; really smart, great teammate; and as good a leader as I’ve seen as a backup quarterback that I’ve been around.

“That’s a difficult position to be in sometimes, but Brian understands who he is and what his role is and does a tremendous job of pushing his teammates. He goes in there and takes his job very seriously, whether it be in practice or in games, scout team, our offense, whatever it might be. He makes the guys around him better.”

■ How will the offensive line configure in light of center David Andrews’s condition?

With Andrews potentially out for the season after being treated for blood clots in his lungs, the Patriots will likely be keeping a close eye on offensive linemen Cole Croston, James Ferentz, Tyler Gauthier, and Dan Skipper — all of whom are on the bubble. Center Ted Karras presumably will fill in as the starter for the duration of Andrews’s absence, opening up at least one opportunity for another reserve.

If Andrews is placed on injured reserve before Saturday’s cutdown, he’ll be out for the year. If he’s included as part of the initial 53-man roster and then moved to injured reserve, he’ll be eligible to return after Week 8.

■ Who else is on the bubble?

Linebacker Elandon Roberts could hold starting-caliber trade value, as Dont’a Hightower, Kyle Van Noy, and a healthy Ja’Whaun Bentley represent a strong core of linebackers. The re-addition of Jamie Collins also crowds the room, as does the February signing of former practice squad member Calvin Munson.

The versatility of the outside linebackers also bolsters the depth of the edge rushers — a position that seems to be rather deep in spite of the departure of starter Trey Flowers. New defensive end Michael Bennett and third-round draft pick Chase Winovich add fresh faces, while returnees John Simon and Derek Rivers bring familiarity.

Rivers’s status may be complicated by injury woes, but 25-year-old Deatrich Wise Jr. might be the surprise odd man out.

A pair of 2018 draft picks will be competing against one another in a fight to join one of the deepest groups of the team. Cornerbacks Keion Crossen and Duke Dawson are both in contention to earn the final spot — or perhaps be traded. Crossen played in 11 games last season, while Dawson has yet to make his NFL debut because of a hamstring injury.