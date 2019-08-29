Ryan Fitzpatrick wins starting QB job with Dolphins

“I found out before you guys,” Fitzpatrick said after the game. “Just a quick conversation with Coach Flo. He’s been great throughout the whole process. Not just with starters, non-starters, whatever. Just in terms of being upfront and just letting guys know how he sees things and what he feels.

Following Thursday’s 16-13 road victory over the Saints, coach Brian Flores confirmed that Ryan Fitzpatrick will start over Josh Rosen when the team hosts the Ravens to begin the regular season.

“It’s very appreciated as a player when you have a coach like that and we had a good conversation.”

Fitzpatrick and Rosen, whom the team traded for on draft night, had faced off during the preseason.

Rosen revealed after the game that he had been informed of the decision prior to the start of the preseason finale. Once pegged as a potential franchise-leading talent, Rosen will have to re-adjust once more and remain optimistic about future opportunities.

“I’ll push him every single day for him to get better and if he doesn’t, I’ll surpass him,” Rosen said about keeping Fitzpatrick on his toes.

Surgery for Hunt

Browns running back Kareem Hunt will spend part of his NFL suspension rehabbing after surgery.

Hunt, who will serve an eight-game ban for two physical off-field altercations in 2018 while he played for Kansas City, had a sports hernia operation Thursday — hours before the Browns played Detroit in their exhibition finale.

Hunt had been expected to play in what would have been his last game until his ban ends in November. The Browns said the 24-year-old is expected to be fully recovered by the time he’s eligible to return to their roster for the Nov. 10 game against Buffalo.

On Wednesday, the league said Hunt is not allowed inside the team’s facility during his suspension, which goes into effect Saturday at 4 p.m. The Browns had asked for an exemption so Hunt could be around his teammates while serving his penalty.

Etling shines in Falcons’ win

Former Patriot quarterback Danny Etling completed 15 of 25 passes for 174 yards and a touchdown and also ran for 69 yards in helping the Falcons end a 12-game, preseason losing streak with a 31-12 victory over the host Jaguars.

The Falcons also may have settled on a kicker. They announced that veteran kicker Matt Bryant is scheduled to try out for coaches and front office personnel at the team’s training facility Friday. Assuming the 44-year-old kicker is healthy, he’s expected to sign on for a 19th NFL season — his 11th with the Falcons. Bryant and the Falcons parted ways in the offseason, with the veteran leaving Atlanta as the franchise’s leading scorer (1,122 points).

Giorgio Tavecchio was wide left from 53 yards late in the second quarter to fall to 4 of 9 on field-goal attempts this preseason. The Falcons worked out three kickers — Elliott Fry, Younghoe Koo, and Blair Walsh — last week and discussed bringing in Bryant. They settled on Walsh, at least temporarily. Walsh made his lone attempt Thursday night, hitting from 46 yards.

Browns acquire OL Teller

The Browns acquired offensive lineman Wyatt Teller from the Buffalo Bills for fifth- and sixth-round picks in 2020. The Browns will aos receive a seventh-round pick in 2021. The 6-foot-4-inch, 315-pound Teller, in his second season, started the Bills’ final seven games at left guard . . . Cowboys offensive lineman Connor McGovern suffered a setback in his recovery from a partially torn pectoral muscle, putting his rookie season in jeopardy, ESPN reported. McGovern may be able to continue rehabbing without surgery in the hopes of playing this season or get the surgery and end his rookie campaign. McGovern was selected in the third round in this year’s draft out of Penn State . . . Undrafted rookie Tyree Jackson hit David Sills for an 8-yard touchdown pass with eight seconds left to rally Buffalo to a 27-23 win over the Minnesota Vikings, giving the 4-0 Bills their first unbeaten preseason in team history . . . Rookie Austin Seibert appeared to lock up Cleveland’s kicking job after a summer-long battle, and the Browns ended the preseason with a 20-16 win over the Detroit Lions, who finished 0-4. Seibert kicked field goals of 36 and 33 yards and made two extra points. The fifth-round draft pick has been competing with incumbent Greg Joseph, but Seibert, who got off to an abysmal start in training camp, separated himself by making all four field goal tries last week in Tampa and then didn’t miss against the Lions . . . The Colts wrapped up an unsettling preseason, moving on from Andrew Luck with a 13-6 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. For the Colts, it was a chance to assess starter Jacoby Brissett’s backups. Chad Kelly, who must serve a two-game suspension for violating the league’s personal conduct policy, started and scrambled 7 yards for a touchdown in the first half, going 13 of 16 for 138 yards with an interception. Phillip Walker, who spent the past two seasons on the Colts’ practice squad, played the second half and was 8 of 16 for 90 yards.