Veteran receivers get plenty of work in Patriots’ loss

The three veterans were out there — Edelman for less than a series, Gordon and Thomas for several — because they hadn’t played in a preseason game. All three joined the Patriots’ active roster last week but didn’t play against the Panthers in the third preseason game.

But on Thursday, when Jarrett Stidham took the first snap of the game, he had Edelman and Gordon on the field making the start with him. On the very next snap, Thomas came in a part of a three-receiver set.

FOXBOROUGH — Normally, Julian Edelman, Josh Gordon, and Demaryius Thomas would be nothing but expensive cheerleaders during the fourth preseason game.

Advertisement

Edelman had been sidelined with a broken thumb for most of training camp and preseason, and came off the non-football injury list. Thomas was on the physically unable to perform list, still recovering from a torn Achilles’ suffered last December, and was activated the day after Edelman. Gordon rejoined the team after having his suspension lifted by the NFL, but was prohibited from playing in the third preseason game as one of the conditions of his reinstatement.

So, three players who might not normally sniff this game wound up getting to work in the Patriots’ 31-29 loss to the Giants.

Edelman didn’t make it to the end of the first offensive series. He fell on his hand diving for a catch on third and 2 and, though he gained 20 yards and a first down on the play, walked off flexing his hand and looking at his thumb. Edelman spoke to trainer Jim Whalen on the sideline, but then sat down on the bench without needing much medical attention.

Gordon played into the second quarter. He got his first catch out of the way early, snagging a ball on the sideline, juking a defender, and rumbling a few extra yards for a gain of 19. He finished with two catches on six targets for 30 yards and a drawn pass-interference penalty, with all throws coming from Stidham.

Advertisement

Thomas had a big night. At 31 and coming off a major injury, it’s fair to wonder how much he has left physically. It’s impossible to get an answer to that question definitively from a preseason game where Thomas was playing against second- and third-string defensive backs, but his performance was good.

Thomas played most of the first half and finished with seven catches on eight targets for 87 yards and two touchdowns. The first was a gorgeous back-shoulder ball from Stidham that went 35 yards, the second was a 3-yard grab with Stidham throwing on the move, rolling left.

Nora Princiotti can be reached at nora.princiotti@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @NoraPrinciotti.