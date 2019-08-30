NFL teams making moves before cutdown day

The moves came Friday as each NFL team prepared to reach the 53-man roster limit on Saturday afternoon.

Miami also traded a 2020 seventh-round draft pick to the Vikings for guard Danny Isidora , who made three starts in two seasons with Minnesota. Isidora was a three-year starter at the University of Miami.

Center-guard Evan Boehm was traded by the Indianapolis Colts to the Miami Dolphins for a conditional 2020 draft pick.

Boehm, a fourth-year pro, has 13 career NFL starts. He was a fourth-round pick by the Cardinals in 2016.

Two rookie guards, Michael Deiter and undrafted Shaq Calhoun, ended the exhibition season atop the Dolphins’ depth chart.

Browns send QB to Lions

The Browns traded rookie quarterback David Blough to the Lions, who got a firsthand look at him Thursday night.

Blough completed 11 of 17 passes for 115 yards and threw two interceptions in a 20-16 win in the exhibition finale. The undrafted free agent from Purdue finished 25 of 43 for 271 yards with two touchdown passes and the two picks during the preseason.

Cleveland and Detroit swapped seventh-round draft picks in 2022 in the deal.

Blough wasn’t going to make the Browns’ roster, but it’s possible the team was going to sign him to their practice squad.

The Lions have been moving quarterbacks in and out over the past week. Tom Savage is expected to back up starter Matthew Stafford. Savage returned from a concussion sustained in the preseason opener and played the first half Thursday.

However, he was outperformed by Josh Johnson, who came in and threw a TD pass and ran for a score.

Gano forced onto IR

The Panthers placed kicker Graham Gano on injured reserve, and cut running back Cameron Artis-Payne and quarterback Taylor Heinicke.

Carolina made the decision Friday to lose Gano for the season after he struggled to make it back from an injury to his plant leg that kept him out of all four preseason games. Gano, 32, has been the team’s kicker since 2012 and missed just three field goal attempts over the past two seasons.

Undrafted rookie Joey Slye, who was 7 of 8 on field goal attempts in the preseason — including 3 of 3 from beyond 50 yards — will handle kicking duties.

‘‘Both Graham and the team were optimistic throughout this process that his leg would improve enough to allow him to kick,’’ Panthers general manager Marty Hurney said. ‘‘Unfortunately, Graham still had pain in his plant leg each time he tried to resume kicking. These are tough decisions, and we discussed all options, but ultimately we decided to place Graham on injured reserve.’’

Per NFL rules, Gano will not be eligible to return at any point in 2019 because he was not included on the 53-man roster the Panthers are preparing to turn in before Saturday’s deadline.

He was a Pro Bowler in 2017 after hitting 29 of 30 attempts.

He went 14 of 16 in 2018, including a career-long 63-yarder to beat the Giants at the end of regulation. He missed three point-after attempts last season.

Heinicke was the Panthers’ No. 2 quarterback last season. He started one game but injured his arm. He fell to fourth on the team’s depth chart this season behind Cam Newton, Kyle Allen, and third-round draft pick Will Grier and could never make up ground despite throwing two TD passes in Carolina’s 25-19 preseason win over Pittsburgh on Thursday night.

Ravens cut WR Floyd

Wide receiver Michael Floyd and outside linebacker Shane Ray were among 11 players released by the Ravens. Floyd signed with the Ravens in May after playing for four teams, including the Patriots, since being drafted in the first round by Arizona in 2012.

Floyd, 29, had only 10 catches in each of the past two seasons and couldn’t break into the rotation with Baltimore.

Baltimore’s other cuts included fourth-string quarterback Joe Callahan, kicker Elliott Fry, and rookie wide receivers Joe Horn Jr. and Jaylen Smith.