Patriots begin shaping roster by trading Duke Dawson, acquiring center Russell Bodine

By Nora Princiotti and Matt Pepin Globe Staff,August 30, 2019, 48 minutes ago
Duke Dawson was a second-round draft pick in 2018.(Charles Krupa/AP)

The Patriots began the process of trimming their roster to 53 players Friday by trading cornerback Duke Dawson to the Denver Broncos, a league source confirmed.

The Patriots reportedly also acquired center Russell Bodine in a rare trade with the AFC East rival Bills, sending a 2020 sixth-round draft pick to Buffalo in exchange.

The Patriots drafted Dawson in the second round in 2018 out of Florida, but he began last season on injured reserve because of a hamstring injury. He was added to the roster in November, but did not play in any games.

According to ESPN, the Patriots will receive a sixth-round draft pick in 2020 in exchange for Dawson and a 2020 seventh-round pick.

Dawson was part of a crowded position group with fellow cornerbacks Stephon Gilmore, Jason McCourty, J.C. Jackson, Joejuan Williams, Jonathan Jones, and Keion Crossen. He played Thursday in the Patriots’ final preseason game — a 31-29 loss to the Giants — and had three tackles and an interception.

Bodin, 27, is in his sixth NFL season. He spent 2014-2017 with the Cincinnati Bengals, then played 10 games last season for the Bills. In each of his seasons in Cincinnati, Bodine started in all 16 regular-season games.

NFL teams must cut their rosters to 53 by 4 p.m. Saturday.

Nora Princiotti can be reached at nora.princiotti@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @NoraPrinciotti. Follow Matt Pepin on Twitter at @mattpep15.