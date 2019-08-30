Patriots begin shaping roster by trading Duke Dawson, acquiring center Russell Bodine

The Patriots began the process of trimming their roster to 53 players Friday by trading cornerback Duke Dawson to the Denver Broncos, a league source confirmed.

The Patriots reportedly also acquired center Russell Bodine in a rare trade with the AFC East rival Bills, sending a 2020 sixth-round draft pick to Buffalo in exchange.

The Patriots drafted Dawson in the second round in 2018 out of Florida, but he began last season on injured reserve because of a hamstring injury. He was added to the roster in November, but did not play in any games.