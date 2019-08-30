Patriots begin shaping roster by trading Duke Dawson, acquiring center Russell Bodine
The Patriots began the process of trimming their roster to 53 players Friday by trading cornerback Duke Dawson to the Denver Broncos, a league source confirmed.
The Patriots reportedly also acquired center Russell Bodine in a rare trade with the AFC East rival Bills, sending a 2020 sixth-round draft pick to Buffalo in exchange.
The Patriots drafted Dawson in the second round in 2018 out of Florida, but he began last season on injured reserve because of a hamstring injury. He was added to the roster in November, but did not play in any games.
According to ESPN, the Patriots will receive a sixth-round draft pick in 2020 in exchange for Dawson and a 2020 seventh-round pick.
Dawson was part of a crowded position group with fellow cornerbacks Stephon Gilmore, Jason McCourty, J.C. Jackson, Joejuan Williams, Jonathan Jones, and Keion Crossen. He played Thursday in the Patriots’ final preseason game — a 31-29 loss to the Giants — and had three tackles and an interception.
Bodin, 27, is in his sixth NFL season. He spent 2014-2017 with the Cincinnati Bengals, then played 10 games last season for the Bills. In each of his seasons in Cincinnati, Bodine started in all 16 regular-season games.
Rare swap in the division. It's the first deal between New England and Buffalo since the Drew Bledsoe trade in 2002. https://t.co/cM4Zkd0YpS— Christopher Price (@cpriceNFL) August 30, 2019
In fact, the Bodine-to-New England deal is just the fifth trade the #Patriots have made with a division opponent since Belichick took over in '00. 3 with MIA, 2 with BUF and none with the NYJ, per @pfref. (Thinking they pretty much gave up after the Welker acquisition in '07.)— Christopher Price (@cpriceNFL) August 30, 2019
NFL teams must cut their rosters to 53 by 4 p.m. Saturday.
This story will be updated.
