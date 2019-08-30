Patriots cuts tracker: See who is on the way out as roster deadline looms

■ The Patriots have waived safety A.J. Howard , according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero . Howard was on New England’s practice squad during the playoffs last season and is once again a candidate to return to the 10-man squad this year.

NFL teams need to get down to 53 players by 4 p.m. on Saturday. The Patriots have already started the process of reaching the roster limit – here’s a look at the moves so far:

■ The Patriots have waived fullback/tight end Andrew Beck, despite giving him the second-highest guarantee ($100,000) among all undrafted free agents, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

■ Offensive tackle Cedrick Lang has been released, NESN’s Doug Kyed reported. After spending the entire 2018-19 season on injured reserve with the Minnesota Vikings, Lang signed with the Patriots in April.

■ Offensive lineman Tyree St. Louis has been released, according to multiple reports. St. Louis was a longshot to make the roster, especially after the Patriots signed offensive linemen Korey Cunningham and Jermaine Eluemunor on Thursday.

■ The Patriots have released 22-year-old wide receiver Ryan Davis, according to The Athletic‘s Nick Underhill. An undrafted free agent out of Auburn, Davis was unable to find his footing in a crowded wide receiver room.

■ The Patriots have released defensive tackle David Parry, according to multiple reports. Parry, 27, signed a reserve/future contract with the team in January.

Sunday

New England released wide receiver Maurice Harris and defensive lineman Keionta Davis. (Both went unclaimed on waivers, so both have reverted to the Patriots’ injured reserve list.) Harris is a pass catcher who flashed early in the summer, but struggled to get separation, especially with the return of Josh Gordon and emergence of rookies N’Keal Harry and Jakobi Meyers.

Monday

New England cut defensive lineman Mike Pennel. The 6-foot-4-inch, 330-pound Colorado State-Pueblo grad signed a two-year deal this past offseason, but lost his job this summer to veteran Danny Shelton.

