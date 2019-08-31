Gunner Olszewski’s wild ride ends with a spot on Patriots’ 53-man roster

Olszewski rode the roller coaster of emotions Saturday but at the end of the day, he was right where he was when he woke up: on the Patriots’ roster.

Gunner Olszewski couldn’t stop smiling as he answered questions from a gaggle of reporters following Thursday’s exhibition finale.

The undrafted rookie, who was literally digging ditches with his dad in Alvin, Texas, when he received a call and an invitation to New England’s rookie minicamp, made the initial cut on New England’s 53-man unit.

It was quite a reversal of fortune for Olszewski, an unknown cornerback from Division 2 Bemidji State, who, according to a league source, was informed in the morning he’d be released only to receive an 11th-hour reprieve.

Olszewski switched to receiver and returner in the spring and surged throughout the summer. He punctuated his preseason by playing offense, defense, and special teams in Thursday’s loss to the Giants.

“The best time of my life,’’ Olszewski said of his training camp experience.

“He’s very competitive and he works hard, and he’s improved,’’ Bill Belichick said Friday. “He has a long way to go, but he’s made a lot of improvement. He’s making a big jump from where he played to where he’s playing now, positionally and so forth. He’s improved a great deal.’’

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.