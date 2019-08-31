Here’s who made the Patriots’ 53-man roster
Based on the cuts they made Friday and Saturday — and keeping in mind there’s always the possibility for personnel moves going forward — here’s a look at the Patriots’ 53-man roster as of Saturday night:
QUARTERBACK: Tom Brady, Jarrett Stidham
RUNNING BACK: James White, Sony Michel, Rex Burkhead, Damien Harris, Brandon Bolden
FULLBACK: James Develin
WIDE RECEIVER: Julian Edelman, Josh Gordon, N’Keal Harry, Phillip Dorsett, Jakobi Meyers, Gunner Olszewski
TIGHT END: Matt LaCosse, Ryan Izzo
OFFENSIVE LINE: Isaiah Wynn, Joe Thuney, Ted Karras, Shaq Mason, Marcus Cannon, Russell Bodine, Jermaine Eluemunor, Korey Cunningham
DEFENSIVE END: Michael Bennett, John Simon, Deatrich Wise, Chase Winovich, Shilique Calhoun
DEFENSIVE TACKLE: Lawrence Guy, Danny Shelton, Adam Butler, Byron Cowart
LINEBACKER: Dont’a Hightower, Kyle Van Noy, Jamie Collins, Ja’Whaun Bentley, Elandon Roberts
CORNERBACK: Stephon Gilmore, Jason McCourty, Jonathan Jones, J.C. Jackson, Joejuan Williams
SAFETY: Devin McCourty, Patrick Chung, Duron Harmon, Terrence Brooks, Obi Melifonwu, Nate Ebner
SPECIAL TEAMS: Stephen Gostkowski, Jake Bailey, Joe Cardona, Matthew Slater
