Who is under the most pressure in the 2019 NFL season?

Let’s take a look at the people under the most pressure entering the 2019 season (in no particular order):

But for some people across the league, the start of this season may conjure different emotions — anxiety, fear, and pressure. For some quarterbacks, it’s now-or-never time to prove they are franchise players. For some coaches, it’s time to deliver results. And for some executives, it’s time to see if their offseason plans were sound or faulty.

The start of the regular season is always an exciting time in the NFL, filled with hope and potential and endless possibilities for all 32 teams.

Advertisement

■ Falcons coach Dan Quinn. Owner Arthur Blank expected his Falcons to remain the class of the NFC after Quinn took them to the Super Bowl in the 2016 season. Instead, the Falcons took a step back in 2017, then missed the playoffs altogether in 2018, finishing 7-9. Quinn kept his job this offseason but took the unprecedented step of replacing all three of his coordinators. He now has Dirk Koetter at offensive coordinator, Ben Kotwica at special teams coordinator, and in a sign that Quinn is truly fighting for his job, he named himself defensive coordinator. If these massive changes don’t produce immediate results, Quinn’s fifth year in Atlanta may be his last.

■ Cardinals president Michael Bidwill. There’s no question that last year was a disaster for the Cardinals, who finished 3-13 and ranked last in the NFL in points and total offense. But it’s still rare for a team to dump its coach (Steve Wilks) and first-round quarterback (No. 10 pick Josh Rosen) after just one season. But Bidwill hit the reset button and now has Kyler Murray as his quarterback and Kliff Kingsbury as his coach. Both choices are controversial — Murray as a 5-foot-8-inch quarterback, Kingsbury as a coach with a questionable record and no NFL experience. The heat is on Bidwill twofold: Was he right to dump the previous guys so quickly, and did he get it right this time?

Advertisement

■ Texans coach Bill O’Brien. No more excuses for O’Brien, heading into his sixth season as coach. Deshaun Watson had a healthy offseason and looks ready to become a full-fledged superstar. J.J. Watt had a healthy offseason. The roster looks strong on both sides of the ball. And they’re coming off an 11-5 season and division title. The Texans have made the playoffs in three of O’Brien’s five seasons but have only won one playoff game, and had a massively disappointing wild-card loss to the Colts last year. There’s no reason for the Texans not to be in contention for a spot in the AFC Championship game this year.

■ Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston and Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota. Since the fifth-year option for first-round picks was instituted in 2011, no quarterback has actually played on that option year — they are either signed to a long-term extension before then or released. But Winston and Mariota are both playing on that option this year. They get a nice $20.9 million paycheck, but Winston and Mariota are stuck in Quarterback No-Man’s Land — just good enough for their teams to keep taking a chance on them, but far too inconsistent for their teams to commit to them past 2019.

■ Packers president Mark Murphy. The Mike McCarthy era had probably run its course after 13 seasons, so there’s no criticism in the decision to move on. But did Murphy hire the right guy in Matt LaFleur? The 39-year-old first-time head coach runs an offensive system that appears to conflict with Aaron Rodgers’s playing style, and already we’ve seen a few warning signs that Rodgers isn’t thrilled with his lack of ability to improvise at the line of scrimmage. The Rodgers-LaFleur relationship will be under a microscope, and if it doesn’t work out, that’s on Murphy.

Advertisement

■ Bears coach Matt Nagy, general manager Ryan Pace, and the Bears’ kickers. The Bears’ quest to find a kicker this summer has been almost quixotic — from bringing in 10 kickers via tryouts this offseason, to having the kickers simulate the exact kick that got the Bears eliminated from last year’s playoffs, to showing the missed kick in team meetings repeatedly this offseason, to the “Augusta silence” Nagy had them kick under to increase the pressure. So, of course, the pressure will be huge on whoever the Bears have kicking this year — currently it’s Eddy Pineiro. But the real pressure is on Nagy and Pace, the men in charge of finding a kicker.

■ Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins and 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. The two big prizes of last offseason were pretty big busts. Garoppolo tore his ACL in the third game, and since his contract guarantees run out after this season, he’s basically playing for his future in San Francisco. Cousins and the Vikings were arguably the biggest disappointments in the NFL last season, missing the playoffs at 8-7-1 and Cousins finishing 16th in QBR. Cousins still has two fully guaranteed seasons left on his contract, but his reputation as a franchise quarterback is at stake this season.

Advertisement

■ Cowboys coach Jason Garrett, Lions coach Matt Patricia, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin. Garrett is entering his 10th year as Cowboys coach, believe it or not, but he seems squarely on the hot seat, even after winning a playoff game last year. Garrett is entering the final year of his contract, owner Jerry Jones didn’t give him an extension this offseason, and the Sean Payton rumors persist. Patricia’s first year in Detroit was a disaster on the field (6-10), he got into some weird spats with the media, and some of his players groused at his methods. Patricia and GM Bob Quinn need a big turnaround this year to prevent a Josh McDaniels-in-Denver type of Year 2 housecleaning. And Tomlin should, in theory, be on the hot seat after his team consistently underachieves and even missed the playoffs last year. But the Steelers are different from every other team and love their stability at head coach, so it’s tough to gauge how hot Tomlin’s seat truly is.

■ Browns owner Jimmy Haslam. He has, on paper, one of the best rosters in the league, full of high-first-round picks and a potential superstar in Baker Mayfield. But did Haslam hire the right man to coach it? He chose Freddie Kitchens, who had never even been an offensive coordinator until the middle of last season, over Gregg Williams and other more accomplished coaches. Not to say Kitchens was the wrong hire, but Haslam is certainly taking a gamble.

Advertisement

SURPRISE ANNOUNCEMENT

Leftover thoughts on Luck retiring

A Colts fan expressed their displeasure for Andrew Luck’s retirement news during last Saturday’s preseason against the Bears. (AJ Mast/AP)

■ I was among those questioning the timing of Luck’s announcement, and noted that he was letting a lot of people down by retiring 15 days before the start of the season. But one person he didn’t let down was owner Jim Irsay. A league source said Luck wanted to retire earlier in the offseason, and Irsay basically didn’t let him, imploring Luck to take as much time as possible with his rehab and his mind-set.

Luck reported for training camp, but not really — he mostly rehabbed and worked on his own with personal quarterback coach Tom House, while Jacoby Brissett took all of the reps with the starting offense and acted as the team leader. Luck held out on the decision as long as he could, but his mind was obviously made up. The fans didn’t see Luck’s retirement coming, but the Colts’ upper brass sure did.

■ Luck received a nice parting gift, as ESPN reported that the Colts won’t seek repayment of any of the $12 million in roster bonuses Luck receives this year, nor the $12.8 million signing bonus that the team is entitled to. But the roster bonus was split into two payments, $6 million on March 18, and $6 million on Sept. 17, and I’m told the likeliest outcome is the Colts withholding the second payment.

■ As for Brissett, he becomes the man in Indianapolis, getting a chance to start all 16 games this season. The timing couldn’t be better, with Brissett entering the last year of his deal and set to become a free agent in March. A source said that Brissett, who does not have an official agent, has been the most popular man in the league over the last week, with every agent trying to get their hands on him. But Brissett did OK on his own in 2016, negotiating an above-slot contract with the Patriots, receiving more money than 18 players drafted ahead of him.

ETC.

Painful memories for Ohrnberger

Some of the more interesting Andrew Luck insight came from former Patriots guard Rich Ohrnberger, who played for three teams between 2009-14 and is now a radio host on XTRA 1360 in San Diego. Ohrnberger told his retirement experience on Twitter — of waking up at 4:30 a.m. to soak in a bathtub to loosen up his back, taking epidurals, crying in bed, having surgeries, and sitting in a hotel room in Detroit, wondering if he should keep going. The story went viral, getting shared thousands of times and revealing just how tough it can be to keep playing through pain.

Ohrnberger felt compelled to tell his story because he didn’t understand why Colts fans would boo Luck.

“They just don’t know, they don’t hear the stories about how difficult it can be to be stuck in that pain cycle he was describing, where you’re constantly injured and constantly rehabilitating an injury and you’re constantly in pain,” Ohrnberger said by telephone on Friday. “I didn’t expect it to go viral. My hope was that as many people would see it as possible. I think it’s a very representative story of many players in the NFL.”

<THREAD>

Watching Andrew Luck's retirement press conference brought back a lot of memories. My "last day" was Tuesday, October 13th, 2015... my decision was made at a hotel lobby bar in Detroit after a group tryout with the Lions. Here's my story... — Rich Ohrnberger (@ohrnberger) August 26, 2019

Ohrnberger said he has heard from many former teammates, and even former players whom he didn’t know that well, thanking him for sharing his story. He said he has a lot of respect for Luck knowing he had to retire.

“A lot of people called [Luck] soft, speaking of him like he’s some coward. I was thinking the opposite,” Ohrnberger said. “I don’t think there’s any lie there. I think that was the hardest decision he’s ever made. Who’s to gauge whether he did give his all?”

Related: What Andrew Luck did took a lot of courage

Is it the end of the road?

Former Dolphins quarterback Brock Osweiler is still not on a roster as the season begins. (Lynne Sladky/AP)

Only a few players like Luck or Rob Gronkowski get a grand retirement send-off. For the majority of NFL players, they simply fade away when it becomes clear that teams no longer want them.

With one week to go until the season, several noteworthy names aren’t on rosters, and their careers might be done: quarterbacks Brock Osweiler, Sam Bradford, and Matt Cassel; running backs Marshawn Lynch and Jay Ajayi; wide receivers Brandon Marshall, Dez Bryant, Pierre Garcon, Kelvin Benjamin, and Brandon LaFell; tight end Antonio Gates; defensive lineman Muhammad Wilkerson; linebacker Manti Te’o; and defensive backs Brent Grimes and Eric Berry.

Clowney trade would be difficult

Texans linebacker Jadeveon Clowney wants out of Houston. (Chris Szagola/AP)

Jadeveon Clowney wants out from Houston. The Texans probably want to move on from him, as well. But the realities of the situation have made dealing Clowney a major headache.

Any team acquiring Clowney would want to sign him to an extension. But because the July 15 deadline passed, Clowney can only sign his franchise tag, and not a long-term extension until next offseason. It’s hard to see how the Texans would get much in value in a trade, because the acquiring team would be taking on Clowney’s big salary ($15.9 million), but no assurances about a long-term deal.

One league source informed of Jadeveon Clowney's thinking reiterated that he remains adamant he doesn't want to play for the Miami Dolphins regardless of the trade discussions between Texans and Dolphins — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 30, 2019

Meanwhile, Clowney has veto power, because the Texans can’t trade him until he signs his tender. If he doesn’t like the trade the Texans have worked out, Clowney can refuse to sign his contract. And the Texans don’t want to just give him away for nothing.

So unless it’s a one-for-one trade — Clowney for Trent Williams, for instance — it’s hard to see how a Clowney trade will happen.

He’ll be missing out on about $1 million for every game he misses. But he’ll be saving his body, too. Clowney can still show up at the end of October, collect nine game checks, then become a free agent next year (unless the Texans tag him again).

Sky is not the limit for camera

NBC’s experiment with SkyCam as the primary camera angle for last Sunday night’s Steelers-Titans game did not go over well, and “Sunday Night Football” producer Fred Gaudelli said this past week that the network won’t be doing it for the regular season.

“I think one of the things we lost was some of the intimacy of a regular play that you would get from the conventional cameras, but I think we can still get that if we just shot a little bit tighter and lowered the camera from where we had it,” he said. “I won’t have any plans to do it for an entire game in the regular season, but I could see breaking it out for a series or two max during a game this year. We might even try it on opening night.”

Extra points

Nice job by the Eagles, giving backup quarterback Josh McCown permission to fly home to Charlotte every Friday afternoon during the season so he can keep his commitment as a football coach at Myers Park High School. McCown will then re-join the Eagles on Friday night or Saturday morning, wherever they may be playing. The Eagles’ road games during the first half of the season are in Tampa Bay, Tennessee, New York, Jacksonville, and New Orleans, so McCown shouldn’t have trouble getting back to his team . . . Seeing Bills coach Sean McDermott crow about his team’s 4-0 preseason record on Thursday night was a bit much. The only two winless teams in the Super Bowl era (the 2008 Lions and 2017 Browns) both went 4-0 in the preseason . . . Speaking of meaningless preseason stats, the Ravens have won 17 straight preseason games, having swept their slates from 2016-19. Of course, they only made the playoffs once in those first three seasons . . . I’m all for Carli Lloyd getting a shot as an NFL kicker. But if all it took to get an NFL tryout was making a 55-yarder in perfect conditions with a big windup and no defense, there would be hundreds if not thousands of college and high school soccer players getting the same shot . . . Looking through the head coach bios in the NFL’s “2019 Kickoff Guide,” we learn that Packers coach Matt LaFleur was a quarterback at Saginaw Valley (Mich.) State in 2000 when Nick Caserio was a graduate assistant there; Brian Flores believes the current player who would make a great head coach is Logan Ryan; Adam Gase’s favorite food is Chipotle; and Zac Taylor’s favorite athlete growing up was Peyton Manning, which makes me feel old.

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @BenVolin. Material from interviews, wire services, other beat writers, and league and team sources was used in this report.