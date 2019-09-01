Brian Hoyer reportedly drawing interest from Colts

Quarterback Brian Hoyer, who was released by the Patriots over the weekend, is reportedly heading to Indianapolis to meet with the Colts regarding their backup job, according to the Indianapolis Star.

In an ironic twist, Hoyer, who has been Tom Brady’s backup on multiple occasions (he was with New England from 2009-11, as wel as most of the last year-plus), could end up being the No. 2 quarterback in Indy behind Jacoby Brissett — who was New England’s No. 3 quarterback in 2016.

According to ESPN, Hoyer has drawn the interest of multiple teams, including Denver. However, on Sunday, Bill Belichick seemed to hint the door hasn’t closed on the possibility of Hoyer returning to New England.