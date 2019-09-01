Patience, perseverance paid off for Gunner Olszewski on cut-down day

“I was just happy to know I have a job,” Olszewski said.

It was a crazy day for the undrafted rookie receiver, who played cornerback at Division 2 Bemidji State before signing with the Patriots, this much Olszewski acknowledged. But he had a simple way of processing all of it.

FOXBOROUGH — Gunner Olszewski was watching college football Saturday at the house of punter Jake Bailey when he got the worst, and then the best, phone calls of his life.

Olszewski was informed early in the day the Patriots were releasing him, then, when situations changed later in the day, he wound up getting a call telling him he had made the 53-man roster.

Even when Olszewski thought he’d been cut, he knew the Patriots might try to bring him back on the practice squad if he cleared waivers, so he remained in a holding pattern from around 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., when he finally got the good news.

“Those five hours felt like about 24,” Olszewski said. “But it ended on a high note, so it was all worth it in the end.”

As soon as he found out he made the team, Olszewski first called his older brother, then his father, mother, and younger brother. It was sweet to tell his brothers, who used to make players like him in Madden and play with them, that he’d made an NFL team.

To go from a Div. 2 cornerback to an NFL wide receiver is an impressive transformation and makes for a great story. In some ways, the unusual way Olszewski made the team feeds that narrative. More concretely, though, the Patriots signaled Olszewski is near the bottom of the roster by initially having him off of it on cut day. Now that he’s on the roster, Olszewski has a pretty simple goal.

“I’m hoping to keep that job,” he said.

Olszewski played a little cornerback in the fourth preseason game, but his appearance at corner came when injuries at the position (along with several roster locks not playing) left the team depleted. He’s not expecting any position change.

“That’s why they brought me in, to play receiver,” Olszewski said.

Still, his willingness to help out in a pinch impressed coach Bill Belichick.

“Gunner’s a tough kid,” Belichick said Sunday. “He’s improved a lot. He’s shown some versatility. I still think he has a long way to go, but if he continues to work hard and is able to continue this rate of improvement, I think he has enough talent to be a productive player for us. And we’ll see how versatile he is or isn’t going forward.”

All present for duty

The Patriots had perfect attendance at practice on their first day after the initial 53-man roster was finalized.

Several players were wearing new numbers: N’Keal Harry wore 15, Gunner Olszewski wore 80, Jamie Collins wore 58, Russell Bodine wore 66, Korey Cunningham wore 74 and Jermaine Eluemunor wore 65.

Bodine, who played for Bills offensive coordinator and former Patriots tight ends coach Brian Daboll in Buffalo last year, said he thinks working with Daboll should make the Patriots offense seem slightly more familiar than were he coming in cold. With David Andrews on IR, Bodine, who could push Ted Karras for the starting job at center, took some snaps from Tom Brady during practice.

“We took a couple, it was just early impressions,” Bodine said. “He was more than helpful, I just told him anything he needs from me, anything I can do, let me know. Don’t be afraid to tell me.”

Eight practice squad players – linebackers Calvin Munson and Terez Hall , fullback Jakob Johnson, offensive linemen Dan Skipper and Tyree St. Louis , tight end Stephen Anderson and defensive linemen Ufomba Kamalu and Nick Thurman – were at practice.

Since Johnson is part of an international program that gives the Patriots an exemption to keep him on their practice squad, the Patriots may keep 11 practice squadders including Johnson.

According to the Indianapolis Star, defensive end Gerri Green is signing with the Patriots practice squad,

Reid gets fined

Panthers safety Eric Reid was fined $10,527 for unnecessary roughness on his late hit on Patriots tight end Ben Watson during the Aug. 22 preseason game, a hit which landed Watson in the concussion protocol.

Watson confirmed on Twitter Sunday Reid had already apologized to him.

“Eric did message me that night to apologize saying that he had watched the film and felt terrible for hitting me late,” Watson wrote. “I accepted his apology and wished him the best. We’ve never had any ‘beef.’

“Fines, however, have once again proven to be inconsistent and relative,’’ he went on. “Shameful.”

Watson’s reference to a

supposed beef stems from the fact he had been critical of Reid in a Tweet after Reid criticized the Players’ Coalition, a social justice organization with which Watson is involved.

Both players have asked the NFL to pay more attention to such causes, Watson by working with the Players’ Coalition, Reid by suing the league along with Colin Kaepernick, something he believes led the league to fine and drug test him more than the average player.

Their willingness to work with the league to accomplish their goals differs but, on this, there’s no apparent rift.

Harry progressing

Belichick said Harry, who was at practice, is making progress as he recovers from a leg injury suffered during training camp. “He’s definitely getting better,” Belichick said. “I mean, all of our injured players are getting better. All of the guys that have been dealing with things are getting better. Where exactly they are — some of them didn’t play in the game on Sunday if they didn’t practice on Friday. We didn’t practice yesterday, so some of these guys we haven’t seen on the field in a couple of days. So we’ll see where they’re at.” . . . Former Patriots QB Danny Etling didn’t make Atlanta’s 53-man roster, but was signed to the Falcons’ practice squad . . . Former Patriots rookie receiver Braxton Berrios and tight end Andrew Beck, who were cut on Saturday, were signed Sunday by the Jets and Broncos,

respectively . . . Belichick didn’t close the door on a possible return for quarterback Brian Hoyer, who has reportedly drawn interest from the Colts, according to the Indianapolis Star. “I still think Brian’s a good player and it’s a long season, so we’ll see what happens,” Belichick said.

Nora Princiotti can be reached at nora.princiotti@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @NoraPrinciotti.