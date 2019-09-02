Colts reportedly sign Brian Hoyer as their backup quarterback

Former Patriots quarterback Brian Hoyer signed a three-year, $12 million deal with the Indianapolis Colts on Monday, according to multiple reports, making him the backup for another former Patriots’ quarterback Jacoby Brissett.

Hoyer is guaranteed $9 million with the new contract, according to ESPN. Hoyer was slated to visit with the Colts Monday, one of several free agent quarterbacks to meet with the team.

Indianapolis left Brissett as the lone quarterback on the roster following final roster cuts. Brissett was named the starter following Andrew Luck’s retirement last week. Hoyer was cut by the Patriots on Saturday.