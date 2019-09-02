Patriots place N’Keal Harry on IR, re-sign Demaryius Thomas

FOXBOROUGH — Demaryius Thomas was back practicing in Patriots garb Monday morning after being re-signed just two days after the veteran receiver was released.

Thomas’s return corresponds with the team placing rookie receiver N’Keal Harry on injured reserve with an ankle ailment, according to ESPN. New England’s top pick tweaked his hamstring during a joint practice in Detroit, then suffered the ankle injury in the exhibition opener against the Lions Aug. 8.

Harry, who is eligible to return in Week 9 against the Ravens, missed the next three preseason games and has been limited in practice. He politely declined an interview request Sunday afternoon.