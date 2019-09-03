HBO to air Belichick and Saban documentary Dec. 10
Bill Belichick’s appreciation of football history and NFL Films’s timeless, compelling way of presenting it has led to several remarkable documentaries about the Patriots and their coach during his tenure.
An upcoming collaboration between NFL Films and HBO Sports announced Tuesday promises to be one of the best yet.
HBO will premiere “Belichick and Saban: The Art of Coaching” on December 10. The 90-minute film profiles the longstanding relationship between Belichick and longtime friend Nick Saban, who was on his staff with the Browns and is currently a legend in his own time at the University of Alabama.
Per HBO, the film “brings into focus a four-decade-long friendship between two of the most successful and revered football coaches in the history of the sport. Belichick and Saban grant unprecedented camera access to their annual coaching retreat, where they share a multi-layered conversation about their interwoven history, admiration, coaching philosophies, and more. The intimate portrait invites viewers to examine first-hand their blueprints for organizational success, in what can only be described as a literal ‘meeting of the minds.’”
Advertisement
Belichick and Saban met in 1982 when the latter was an assistant coach at the Naval Academy, where Belichick’s father, Steve, was a scout. The two discuss their fathers’ influence in the doc. Other topics include the Browns years and how they connect with the current generation of players.
The film is directed by Ken Rodgers, who has overseen several of NFL Films’ Patriot-related programs in the past, including the documentary on Belichick and Bill Parcells.
Chad Finn can be reached at finn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeChadFinn.