HBO to air Belichick and Saban documentary Dec. 10

Bill Belichick’s appreciation of football history and NFL Films’s timeless, compelling way of presenting it has led to several remarkable documentaries about the Patriots and their coach during his tenure.

An upcoming collaboration between NFL Films and HBO Sports announced Tuesday promises to be one of the best yet.

HBO will premiere “Belichick and Saban: The Art of Coaching” on December 10. The 90-minute film profiles the longstanding relationship between Belichick and longtime friend Nick Saban, who was on his staff with the Browns and is currently a legend in his own time at the University of Alabama.