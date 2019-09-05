Here are the Globe staff’s predictions for the NFL season
Here is how the Globe staff sees the NFL playoff picture this season:
Dan Shaughnessy
Patriots — 14-2
Time-tested formula gets more solid every season. Half of the Patriots’ opponents are trying to lose. The other half are too stupid to win.
AFC East — Patriots
AFC North — Steelers
AFC South — Titans
AFC West — Chiefs
Wild cards — Chargers, Texans
NFC East — Cowboys
NFC North — Packers
NFC South — Saints
NFC West — Seahawks
Wild cards — Eagles, Vikings
Super Bowl
Patriots over Saints. Sean Payton gets Bill Belichick’s autograph before the game in southern Florida. Bob Kraft arrives after kickoff. Saints take 28-3 lead. Referee reviews what appears to be a Tom Brady fumble and reverses call. Payton orders a slant pass in traffic on first and goal from the 1 in closing seconds that is intercepted. Patriots become first team to win seven Super Bowls.
Christopher L. Gasper
Patriots — 12-4
Advertisement
The dynasty comes full circle as the Foxborough Formula for success is defense, a running game, and Tom Brady as more clinical game manager than stat-stacking gunslinger.
AFC East — Patriots
AFC North — Steelers
AFC South — Texans
AFC West — Chiefs
Wild cards — Jaguars, Browns
NFC East — Cowboys
NFC North — Vikings
NFC South — Saints
NFC West — Seahawks
Wild cards — Rams, Eagles
Super Bowl
Patriots over Cowboys. America’s Most Hated Team takes down America’s Team to become the first repeat Super Bowl champion since . . . the Patriots of 2003-04. It’s the full Ariana Grande for Brady and Bill Belichick: 7 rings.
Tara Sullivan
Patriots — 12-4
The beat goes on. Maybe the rest of the AFC East will finally catch up. But not this year. Patriots sail into the playoffs.
AFC East — Patriots
AFC North — Steelers
AFC South — Texans
Advertisement
AFC West — Chiefs
Wild cards — Browns, Chargers
NFC East — Cowboys
NFC North — Packers
NFC South — Saints
NFC West — Rams
Wild cards — Eagles, Bears
Super Bowl
Saints over Chiefs. Saints get their revenge on the league, and another veteran quarterback wins one for the ages. Or aged.
Ben Volin
Patriots — 12-4
The key players are back for another run, but the second half of the schedule has some tricky games (at Baltimore, at Philadelphia, at Houston, vs. Kansas City) that will cost the Patriots the 1-seed. This is the year they finally lose in the AFC Championship game, as the Chiefs get their revenge.
AFC East — Patriots
AFC North — Steelers
AFC South — Jaguars
AFC West — Chiefs
Wild cards — Texans, Browns
NFC East — Eagles
NFC North — Packers
NFC South — Falcons
NFC West — Seahawks
Wild cards — Rams, Saints
Super Bowl
Chiefs over Seahawks. Patrick Mahomes finally gets the Chiefs back to the big game for the first time in 50 years after coming up 6 inches short a year ago. They’ll meet the upstart Seahawks, led by MVP Russell Wilson and a completely revamped Legion of Boom. This time, Andy Reid finally gets over the hump.
Jim McBride
Patriots — 12-4
Three division games — and three road games — in the first five weeks will be a good test out of the gate for a team that is constantly reminded of its road woes from last season. Another potential speed bump comes right after the Week 9 bye against NFC East heavyweights Philadelphia (in the cradle of friendliness) and then Dallas.
Advertisement
AFC East — Patriots
AFC North — Steelers
AFC South — Texans
AFC West — Chiefs
Wild cards — Titans, Chargers
NFC East — Eagles
NFC North — Bears
NFC South — Saints
NFC West — Rams
Wild cards — Panthers, Packers
Super Bowl
Patriots over Saints. The smashmouth Patriots rumble to their record-setting seventh Super Bowl title after the offense gets a late-season high-octane boost from Rob Gronkowski, who helps clear the path for young rumblers Sony Michel and Damien Harris.
Nora Princiotti
Patriots — 12-4
Just pencil this in for eternity.
AFC East — Patriots
AFC North — Steelers
AFC South — Texans
AFC West — Chiefs
Wild cards — Chargers, Browns
NFC East — Eagles
NFC North — Packers
NFC South — Saints
NFC West — Seahawks
Wild cards — Cowboys, Rams
Super Bowl
Seahawks over Patriots. Russell Wilson gets his revenge in the rematch.
Scott Thurston
Patriots — 13-3
And if the defense truly is special, this prediction could be too conservative
AFC East — Patriots
AFC North — Steelers
AFC South — Texans
AFC West — Chiefs
Wild cards — Chargers, Browns
NFC East — Cowboys
NFC North — Vikings
NFC South — Saints
NFC West — Rams
Wild cards — Seahawks, Eagles
Super Bowl
Patriots over Cowboys. Dallas running back Ezekiel Elliott is stuffed on fourth and goal in waning seconds as Patriots add to legacy. Fox camera quickly pans from joyous Robert Kraft to fuming Jerry Jones, who’s left to ponder where all his money went.
Advertisement