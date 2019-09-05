Here are the Globe staff’s predictions for the NFL season

Here is how the Globe staff sees the NFL playoff picture this season:

Time-tested formula gets more solid every season. Half of the Patriots’ opponents are trying to lose. The other half are too stupid to win.

AFC East — Patriots

AFC North — Steelers

AFC South — Titans

AFC West — Chiefs

Wild cards — Chargers, Texans

NFC East — Cowboys

NFC North — Packers

NFC South — Saints

NFC West — Seahawks

Wild cards — Eagles, Vikings

Super Bowl

Patriots over Saints. Sean Payton gets Bill Belichick’s autograph before the game in southern Florida. Bob Kraft arrives after kickoff. Saints take 28-3 lead. Referee reviews what appears to be a Tom Brady fumble and reverses call. Payton orders a slant pass in traffic on first and goal from the 1 in closing seconds that is intercepted. Patriots become first team to win seven Super Bowls.

Christopher L. Gasper

Patriots — 12-4

The dynasty comes full circle as the Foxborough Formula for success is defense, a running game, and Tom Brady as more clinical game manager than stat-stacking gunslinger.

AFC East — Patriots

AFC North — Steelers

AFC South — Texans

AFC West — Chiefs

Wild cards — Jaguars, Browns

NFC East — Cowboys

NFC North — Vikings

NFC South — Saints

NFC West — Seahawks

Wild cards — Rams, Eagles

Super Bowl

Patriots over Cowboys. America’s Most Hated Team takes down America’s Team to become the first repeat Super Bowl champion since . . . the Patriots of 2003-04. It’s the full Ariana Grande for Brady and Bill Belichick: 7 rings.

Tara Sullivan

Patriots — 12-4

The beat goes on. Maybe the rest of the AFC East will finally catch up. But not this year. Patriots sail into the playoffs.

AFC East — Patriots

AFC North — Steelers

AFC South — Texans

AFC West — Chiefs

Wild cards — Browns, Chargers

NFC East — Cowboys

NFC North — Packers

NFC South — Saints

NFC West — Rams

Wild cards — Eagles, Bears

Super Bowl

Saints over Chiefs. Saints get their revenge on the league, and another veteran quarterback wins one for the ages. Or aged.

Ben Volin

Patriots — 12-4

The key players are back for another run, but the second half of the schedule has some tricky games (at Baltimore, at Philadelphia, at Houston, vs. Kansas City) that will cost the Patriots the 1-seed. This is the year they finally lose in the AFC Championship game, as the Chiefs get their revenge.

AFC East — Patriots

AFC North — Steelers

AFC South — Jaguars

AFC West — Chiefs

Wild cards — Texans, Browns

NFC East — Eagles

NFC North — Packers

NFC South — Falcons

NFC West — Seahawks

Wild cards — Rams, Saints

Super Bowl

Chiefs over Seahawks. Patrick Mahomes finally gets the Chiefs back to the big game for the first time in 50 years after coming up 6 inches short a year ago. They’ll meet the upstart Seahawks, led by MVP Russell Wilson and a completely revamped Legion of Boom. This time, Andy Reid finally gets over the hump.

Jim McBride

Patriots — 12-4

Three division games — and three road games — in the first five weeks will be a good test out of the gate for a team that is constantly reminded of its road woes from last season. Another potential speed bump comes right after the Week 9 bye against NFC East heavyweights Philadelphia (in the cradle of friendliness) and then Dallas.

AFC East — Patriots

AFC North — Steelers

AFC South — Texans

AFC West — Chiefs

Wild cards — Titans, Chargers

NFC East — Eagles

NFC North — Bears

NFC South — Saints

NFC West — Rams

Wild cards — Panthers, Packers

Super Bowl

Patriots over Saints. The smashmouth Patriots rumble to their record-setting seventh Super Bowl title after the offense gets a late-season high-octane boost from Rob Gronkowski, who helps clear the path for young rumblers Sony Michel and Damien Harris.

Nora Princiotti

Patriots — 12-4

Just pencil this in for eternity.

AFC East — Patriots

AFC North — Steelers

AFC South — Texans

AFC West — Chiefs

Wild cards — Chargers, Browns

NFC East — Eagles

NFC North — Packers

NFC South — Saints

NFC West — Seahawks

Wild cards — Cowboys, Rams

Super Bowl

Seahawks over Patriots. Russell Wilson gets his revenge in the rematch.

Scott Thurston

Patriots — 13-3

And if the defense truly is special, this prediction could be too conservative

AFC East — Patriots

AFC North — Steelers

AFC South — Texans

AFC West — Chiefs

Wild cards — Chargers, Browns

NFC East — Cowboys

NFC North — Vikings

NFC South — Saints

NFC West — Rams

Wild cards — Seahawks, Eagles

Super Bowl

Patriots over Cowboys. Dallas running back Ezekiel Elliott is stuffed on fourth and goal in waning seconds as Patriots add to legacy. Fox camera quickly pans from joyous Robert Kraft to fuming Jerry Jones, who’s left to ponder where all his money went.