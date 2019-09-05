Raiders plan to suspend Antonio Brown, according to a report
The Oakland Raiders plan to suspend disgruntled wide receiver Antonio Brown, according to ESPN.
On Wednesday, Brown posted a letter from Raiders general manager Mike Mayock on his Instagram account in which Mayock informed Brown that he was being fined a total of $53,950, and that there could be “additional fines and discipline for engaging in Conduct Detrimental to the Club.”
Mayock reportedly took exception to Brown posting the letter, and ESPN reports that it led to an exchange at practice Wednesday that will result in more discipline.
