This year, NFL is training its medical eyes on hamstring injuries

In terms of games lost to injury, ACL tears are the NFL’s No. 1 injury, but hamstring and lower adductor strains are a close No. 2, according to the league.

But this year, in addition to head injuries, the NFL is tackling a different problem: those pesky hamstring injuries.

The NFL has been trying hard in recent years to improve concussion treatment and take some of the violence out of the game. The big hits that were once celebrated are now penalized heavily. Helmets are tested more stringently for effectiveness. The concussion protocol has been formalized and strengthened. And concussion data led to significant changes in the kickoff play.

This offseason, the NFL and NFL Players Association jointly created a Lower Extremity Soft Tissue Injury Task Force. The goal is to collect data on hamstring and adductor injuries and look for trends to see if there are ways to improve treatment and prevention, or to better classify the injuries.

“We’re taking much the same approach that we’ve taken with concussion,” said Dr. Allen Sills, the NFL’s chief medical officer. “If we say our goal is to try to reduce an injury, the first set of questions that come to mind are: ‘What are the factors that are driving that injury, who’s being injured, how are they being injured, what are the circumstances surrounding it?’

“And then look at what factors could be modified to reduce those injuries, such as training, style of play, rules, equipment . . . all of these things come into play.

“That’s the strategy that we’ve taken with concussion that we feel like has been successful, and we’re trying to apply that same metric to the lower-extremity injuries.”

The task force consists of team medical staff, trainers, performance coaches, hydration experts, and others. It first met at the Combine in late February, and has had several conference calls this offseason. The NFL has created similar task forces for knee injuries and foot/ankle injuries, but those aren’t as advanced as this initiative.

“What makes our group so unique is we have all these different projects we’re working on, and we have the expertise in all these different areas,” said Leigh Weiss, the Giants’ director of rehabilitation and the chairman of the task force.

“We know the burden of injury is very high, so we’re kind of formalizing some research questions, we’re identifying gaps in some of the current data, and we’re really trying to get our heads around why these injuries are occurring and what steps can we take to prevent them.”

The main goal for this year is education and data collection. One of the task force’s pilot projects is putting RFID tags into the shoes of players on a select number of teams — similar to what it did with helmets the last few years, leading to stricter guidelines governing acceptable helmets.

“We hope we can gain a better understanding of how a particular shoe model and design may correlate with an injury,” Sills said. “That data is not as mature yet as helmet data, but that’s where we’re trying to go.”

During spring workouts, Weiss sent an infographic and a video to all 32 teams about ways to mitigate the risk of lower-extremity injuries, and how players should adjust their training in the six weeks of summer between spring workouts and training camp. The education was meant for the coaches as much as the players.

“Involving the coaches in this discussion is important,” Sills said, “because they’re the ones who are setting practice schedules and looking at how drills are done and so forth.”

The main talking points were gradually ramping up the intensity during training camp, allowing enough time for sleep, and, of course, proper hydration. The task force already has identified that hamstring and adductor strains occur at a much higher frequency early in training camp, when heat and hydration are more of an issue.

“Players come in in various levels of physical fitness, so we know that gradually ramping up football practice and running can mitigate the risk of soft-tissue injury,” said Weiss, now in his 13th season with the Giants.

“We do know that there’s a higher incidence of lower-extremity injuries within the first 15 days of training camp, and we’ve really focused a lot of our efforts and a lot of our work around those 15 days to try to better understand why those are occurring and ways we can mediate those.”

The reporting and logging of hamstring and adductor injuries will be much more detailed and standardized this year. And the league will rely heavily on its NextGen Stats to study players when they are fresh versus tired.

“We’re trying to really understand load and load management — how much the players run, when they run, when they train, and how they train,” Weiss said.

“The NFL is uniquely positioned to do this type of work because we have so many medical resources available to us,” Sills added. “We have obviously all of the medical reports, since all of our clubs report to the same electronic health record. But we also have participation data, game data, environmental data, equipment data, and of course an enormous amount of video.

“So it gives us an opportunity to understand these injuries in a very comprehensive level that’s just not available to a lot of other researchers and clinicians.”

And it’s not just the major hamstring pulls and tears that the task force is trying to reduce. The small, nagging ones that don’t cost any game time but linger throughout the season are just as important.

“We’re really trying to understand not only the ones that miss time, but the ones that don’t miss time, trying to understand the recurrence of injury, what’s the likelihood of reinjuring it,” Weiss said.

“And if we can find ways to prevent these injuries, obviously it helps the individual players, but it helps the club, it keeps the team healthy. And that’s really what we’re going for.”

The big hurts

Lower-extremity issues account for eight of the top 11 injuries in the NFL. While the league declined to release specific data, it said ACL tears are the highest-burden injury (based on number of days missed) and that lower-extremity strains (hamstrings, adductors) are a close second.

Here are the top injuries, in alphabetical order:

■ Achilles’ tendon ruptures

■ ACL tears

■ Ankle/leg fractures

■ Concussions

■ High ankle sprains

■ Lateral ankle sprains

■ Lower extremity strains

■ Isolated MCL tears

■ Isolated meniscus injuries

■ Shoulder instability

■ Shoulder strains

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com.