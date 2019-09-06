All was quiet in Steelers camp — a welcome change for them

“I like the way we’re flying under the radar,” guard Ramon Foster said this week, via the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “Things have just rolled. This is how it’s supposed to operate.”

The Steelers dominated NFL headlines the last two seasons, for all the wrong reasons: Le’Veon Bell’s season-long holdout, Antonio Brown’s me-first antics, and missing the playoffs last year.

But the distractions are finally gone. Bell left in free agency for the Jets, and Brown was traded to Oakland, even though the Steelers had to take a $21.12 million dead salary cap hit to make it happen (and given the events of the last week, it seems like a smart move).

Suddenly, the Steelers are an afterthought. The Browns are the sexy pick in the AFC North. There were no big headlines to come out of Steelers camp. Just typical football stuff – who is going to step up at receiver, who is going to be the right tackle, and so on.

“We don’t have to worry about guys holding out this year,” defensive lineman Cameron Heyward said. “Our main focus is having all 53 players available, going up there with 46 ready to kick some tail.”

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin tried to act as though he hasn’t noticed the lack of drama surrounding his team this year.

“We don’t pay attention to the story lines,” he said. “That’s stuff that’s fed from the exterior. It was a good camp, but shoot, it was a good camp a year ago. But really you measure camps by how you perform over the course of the season, and from that standpoint, stay tuned.”

But having a drama-free offseason has been refreshing for some of the veterans.

“I thought [the drama] was normal and didn’t think too much of it until you have a year of this,” Foster said. “It’s a lot different tempo. Hats off to Le’Veon and Antonio, but the train forever rolls on. We’ve kind of had that motto here for a while. You’re either on or you’re off. Those guys are gone, so I say it sincerely when I say good luck to them.”

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has caused some of the drama, too. Last year, he openly criticized Brown and other teammates on his weekly radio show. Roethlisberger has vowed this year not to be so public with his criticism.

“I think we all create distractions,” he said. “I know I’ve done it. So I’m going to do my best not to do it moving forward.”

The Steelers may not have generated a lot of buzz this offseason, but they’re still dangerous. Running back James Conner averaged 113 total yards per game last year, and scored 13 touchdowns in 13 games. Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, only 22 years old, is coming off a monster sophomore season in which he caught 111 balls for 1,426 yards and 7 touchdowns.

Smith-Schuster’s stats may take a dip now that he is the No. 1 option and doesn’t have Brown drawing attention away. But the Steelers’ system always seems to crank out receivers — from Hines Ward to Santonio Holmes to Emmanuel Sanders to Brown and Smith-Schuster — and Donte Moncrief and James Washington are the next men up.

“We’ve got a lot of guys that I think can be successful and help us win football games,” Roethlisberger said. “I’m going to have to be good to get them the ball, then it’s up to those guys.”

The Steelers are the last team to beat the Patriots, coming away with a 17-10 win at Heinz Field last year in Week 15. Brown was in the lineup that day, but not Conner; his replacement, Jaylen Samuels, rushed for 142 yards on 7.5 yards per carry.

And the Steelers defense held Tom Brady to 279 passing yards, with one touchdown and one interception.

“It was obviously not one of our most well-played games,” Brady said. “All of the self-inflicted errors. The interception I threw was a really bad play, and we had our chances. This is a team if you get opportunities like that, you have to put points on the board.”

The Steelers may not be one of the AFC’s sexy teams, but the Patriots know they are capable of ruining their banner-raising night.

“They’ve got too many good players, too many good coaches, a great scheme that puts a lot of pressure on you,” Brady said. “You have to take advantage of the opportunities you get. If you don’t, they’re too good.

“They’re one of the best teams in the AFC, they prove that year after year, and we’re going to be tested right off the bat.”

