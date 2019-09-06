Josh Gordon issues statement addressing last season’s suspension

Patriots wide receiver Josh Gordon issued a statement Friday afternoon, acknowledging his ongoing battle with substance abuse.

“Before the 2019 season starts, I would like to address an issue that arose toward the end of last season,” Gordon wrote in the statement shared via his Twitter account. “It’s been well documented that I have battled substance abuse for quite some time. Unfortunately, I did not take the time to focus on a solution to my problem until this past year. I am eternally grateful for the constant support from the NFL, NFLPA, and the Patriots organization.”

Gordon was suspended indefinitely in December for violating the league’s substance abuse policy. He was reinstated by commissioner Roger Goodell in August but has not spoken to the media since returning to Foxborough.