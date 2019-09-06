Josh Gordon issues statement addressing last season’s suspension
Patriots wide receiver Josh Gordon issued a statement Friday afternoon, acknowledging his ongoing battle with substance abuse.
“Before the 2019 season starts, I would like to address an issue that arose toward the end of last season,” Gordon wrote in the statement shared via his Twitter account. “It’s been well documented that I have battled substance abuse for quite some time. Unfortunately, I did not take the time to focus on a solution to my problem until this past year. I am eternally grateful for the constant support from the NFL, NFLPA, and the Patriots organization.”
Gordon was suspended indefinitely in December for violating the league’s substance abuse policy. He was reinstated by commissioner Roger Goodell in August but has not spoken to the media since returning to Foxborough.
Advertisement
Gordon made his 2019 debut in New England’s preseason finale against the New York Giants, catching two passes on six targets from backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham. He will suit up Sunday for the Patriots’ season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers and is expected to speak to the media following the game.
“I also want to thank my family, friends and all the fans who supported me while I addressed this issue,” his statement continued. “Going forward, I will not be discussing the details of my past. I plan to focus on the present and getting better every day. I hope people will judge me on what I do now and in the future. I look forward to being a member of the Patriots once again this season and doing my part by contributing on and off the field.”
September 6, 2019