Julian Edelman sounds willing to share punt-return duties

“I love returning punts, and if the coach asks me to return a punt, I’ll return a punt,’’ said Edelman, who is one of the NFL’s all-time best at punt returning. “But if the coach has Gunner back there, I’m excited for him.

The Patriots veteran receiver wanted to make that abundantly clear when asked Friday about the possibility of rookie Gunner Olszewski assuming those duties in an effort to reduce Edelman’s wear and tear.

“But I like returning punts.’’

No concern about being a Wally Pipp?

“Who’s that?’’ Edelman asked with knowing smirk. “How many Super Bowls does Wally Pipp have?”

Olszewski, a college cornerback and returner, has drawn natural comparisons to Edelman because of his position flexibility. He played offense, defense, and special teams in the Patriots’ exhibition finale, helping him secure a spot on the 53-man roster.

Edelman declined to get into comparisons or scouting reports on Olszewski, deflecting those chores to Nick Caserio and Bill Belichick, but it’s clear he’s a fan.

“I love Gunner,’’ said Edelman. “He’s got a great attitude. He comes in, he works hard. We’re excited to have him and I’m excited for his first game.’’

Edelman, who missed most of camp with a broken thumb, was often spotted mentoring some of the younger players during practices and games. He would help Olszewski and Braxton Berrios with their positioning and strategy on punt returns during exhibition games.

“Julian’s got such a competitive attitude that I think it just rubs off on everybody,’’ Belichick said when asked about Edelman’s mentoring skills. “Everybody sees how hard he works, how competitive he is, and it just makes you want to do the same.’’

Message from Gordon

Josh Gordon is not going to dwell on the past, and he hopes to be judged on his future.

The Patriots receiver issued a signed statement on social media Friday afternoon just moments after saying he would speak to reporters after Sunday’s game against the Steelers.

“Before the 2019 season starts, I would like to address an issue that arose toward the end of last season,’’ Gordon wrote. “It’s been well documented that I have battled substance abuse for quite some time. Unfortunately, I did not take the time to focus on a solution to my problem until this past year.

“I am eternally grateful for the constant support from the NFL, NFLPA, and the Patriots organization. I also want to thank my family, friends and all the fans who supported me while I addressed this issue.

“Going forward, I will not be discussing the details of my past. I plan to focus on the present and getting better every day. I hope people will judge me on what I do now and in the future. I look forward to being a member of the Patriots once again this season and doing my part by contributing on and off the field.’’

Gordon was recently reinstated by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell after being suspended last December for violating the terms of his conditional reinstatement. It was the latest in a string of bans for Gordon, who missed the 2015 and 2016 seasons because of suspensions.

Gordon, who has received a ton of support from his teammates via social media, played in the Patriots’ final exhibition game and appears poised to be a contributor Sunday night.

“Josh has worked hard,’’ Belichick said Friday morning, before Gordon’s post. “He’s created an opportunity for himself, but you know, I’m excited for our entire team.’’

Bodine released

The Patriots released newly acquired center Russ Bodine Friday morning and re-signed guard/center James Ferentz, who had been released Aug. 31.

New England sent a sixth-round pick to Buffalo in exchange for Bodine, a sixth-year veteran. It’s entirely possible Bodine could return at some point.

Ferentz, who has been with the organization since the start of 2017, is more familiar with the offense, and his flexibility likely was part of the reason he was brought back.

Elated Elandon

Elandon Roberts said it was both “humbling” and “an honor” to be named a Patriots captain for the first time.

“It was a great feeling to be respected on that level,’’ said the fourth-year linebacker. “I’m just doing what my job is, and being a captain is just another job to do, and I’m going take it with pride and respect the position.’’

Belichick called Roberts “one of the most unselfish players” on the team and said he’s come a long way during his pro career.

“He’ll do whatever he can to help the team in any way,’’ said the coach. “He’s also one of the toughest and most physical players on the team as well. He really is a tempo setter, an impact hitter, but his intelligence and his awareness and how hard he studies the game — football is very important to him, and that’s reflected in the way he approaches it and the way he plays it.’’

Looking good

Edelman isn’t concerned about Tom Brady’s play falling off as the 42-year-old quarterback starts his 20th season. “He looks like Tom Brady,” said Edelman. “It’s a testament to how hard he works, not only in the season but in the offseason, how he takes care of himself. He looks great. You’d have to ask [offensive coordinator] Josh [McDaniels] for more, but catching the ball from him, he looks like Tom Brady. I’m more focused on how I’m going to look, but Tom looks good.” . . . New England had 100 percent attendance for the final practice of the week, a shorts-and-shells session. Receiver Demaryius Thomas (hamstring), tight Matt LaCosse (ankle), and safety Obi Melifonwu (ankle) were listed as limited in practice and questionable for the game . . . Steelers safety Sean Davis did not participate in practice and is doubtful. Linebacker Mark Barron was a full participant.

