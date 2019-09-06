A week after trading for him, Patriots will release center Russ Bodine

The Patriots on Friday will release newly acquired center Russ Bodine and re-sign center/guard James Ferentz, according to a league source.

The Patriots acquired Bodine in a trade with the Bills on Aug. 30.

The move to acquire Bodine was unusual. It was the first trade coach Bill Belichick has made with the Bills since shipping away Drew Bledsoe in April 2002, and just the fifth trade the Patriots have made with a division opponent since Belichick became head coach in 2000.