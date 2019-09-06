A week after trading for him, Patriots will release center Russ Bodine
The Patriots on Friday will release newly acquired center Russ Bodine and re-sign center/guard James Ferentz, according to a league source.
The Patriots acquired Bodine in a trade with the Bills on Aug. 30.
The move to acquire Bodine was unusual. It was the first trade coach Bill Belichick has made with the Bills since shipping away Drew Bledsoe in April 2002, and just the fifth trade the Patriots have made with a division opponent since Belichick became head coach in 2000.
For Bodine, the Patriots gave up a 2020 sixth-round pick, which was acquired from the Ravens in the Jermaine Eluemunor deal.
Bodine, 27, has made 74 starts at center over six seasons. Bodine played in Cincinnati from 2014-17, starting all 16 games in each of those seasons.
Bodine started 10 games last season for the Bills, who got center Mitch Morse back last week he was in the concussion protocol for more than a month.
