Antonio Brown is coming to the Patriots, and his new teammates are already reacting
Antonio Brown is reportedly headed to the Patriots, according to a report by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Brown’s Twitter account seemed to confirm.
LFG #GodsPlan pic.twitter.com/MflFD1MqoT— AB (@AB84) September 7, 2019
Here are some social media reactions from his new teammates.
💯 💯 💯 #Boomin https://t.co/5jkkRIK1EV— Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) September 7, 2019
👀👀— Kyle Van Noy (@KVN_03) September 7, 2019
